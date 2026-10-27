Ranking Newcastle accoms based on how haunted they are

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Whilst Newcastle might not spring to mind as one of the most haunted student cities (York, we’re all looking at you), there’s a surprising amount of paranormal activity going on in where we live. So, seeing as it’s spooky season, we thought we’d put together a list of Newcastle accoms based on how haunted they are, to get you into the Halloween spirit.

6) Portland Green

There’s nothing suspicious to see here.

If you’re hoping to avoid bumping into anything spooky, you’ll be more than safe in Portland Green. First built in 2013, it’s so modern you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything paranormal. Frankly, it’s too far away to be haunted.

5) Wellington St Plaza

The chances of being bored to death? Through the roof.

Wellington was built in 2012, which surely makes it safe from any ghost allegations, right? That’s where you’re wrong: Welly P has been haunted since the day it was built. Not by ghosts, but by business students.

If you’re stuck in there this year, we’re praying for you. Let’s just hope you don’t spend too much time at pres where the most exciting conversation topic is macroeconomics…

4) Park View

Don’t worry – you’ll be a ghost by the time you reach Bigg Market Chippy.

Another modern accom, Park View’s chances of paranormal activity are pretty low. Hauntings, however? At an all-time high. As if seeing the rugby lads on a Wednesday night dressed in nappies isn’t scary enough, Park View almost tops the list for the most expensive accommodation, so the money you could have saved will probably haunt you more than anything else.

3) Newgate Court

At first glance, Newgate doesn’t seem too haunted – but that’s before you factor in its proximity to the Old George Inn, which is one of the oldest pubs in the Toon, and supposedly haunted by King Charles I.

Having been held prisoner there in 1646, there have been numerous reports since then of a misty figure matching his description seen inside the pub. I can’t help but wonder if he’s ever made his way up to Newgate.

2) Manor Bank

Falling a little short of top spot is Manor Bank. With it being a couple of minutes away from the Quayside, this accom is surrounded by strange occurences.

Despite it being a vibrant hub of nightlife, the Quayside’s supposed hauntings are nothing but eerie. A ghost named Jane is said to haunt the Memorial Fountain, who is also coincidentally the last woman to be hung in Newcastle after fatally attacking her mother. Make sure you keep an eye out for her on your next Wetherspoon trip…

If you’re feeling lazy and getting the metro to uni, beware of the ghost commuter who haunts Manors metro station. With multiple sightings matching the same description of a man in an old-fashioned suit, waiting for a train which never comes – could there be truth to this tale?

1) Castle Leazes

Gone but not forgotten, and coming in at first place for the spookiest accommodation in all of Newcastle, is Castle Leazes.

Granted, it did get knocked down a few years back, but that doesn’t stop it from being the most eerie accom the city has known. Demolished because the walls were quite literally caving in (to the point they no longer met modern housing standards), Castle Leazes was notorious for its rumoured background as a psychiatric asylum and a prison. It’s hard to imagine that no prisoners made a ghostly return in the night.

It was also next to Castle Leazes Moor, notoriously known for witch hangings, sometimes as many as fourteen so-called witches at a time. It’s safe to say Castle Leazes comes out on top for the scariest accom, whether for the dodgy living conditions it offered, or for the paranormal atmosphere.

Whether they’ve got legitimate ghosts hanging around, or the most terrifying thing is their rent prices, there’s sure to be something in this list that gets you in the Halloween spirit. Have you got a ghost or poltergeist in your flat? Might be time to get out the Ouija board.

Featured image via YouTube

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