The Tab

A guide to the best Sheffield student hotspot: The Peak District

How far will a student walk for a pint?

Poppy Scott | Guides

In the past year, hiking has undeniably risen to the top of the list of “cool” hobbies, and who is better at claiming this niche interest than Sheffield students? Don’t worry, hiking only has to be your excuse to visit a pub in a pair of Salomon’s. 

Hathersage: For those who want the Instagram story but don’t want to travel far

A 257 bus from Moorhead will have you in this quaint village in forty minutes and for a £3.60 return. However, if you don’t want your Toms Trunks to get contaminated with the bus, you can also get a 15 minute train ride for £6.50.

If you’re looking for less effort than a hike, the two mile circular walk visiting the graveyard and fairy woods is a must. Starting at Oddfellow’s Road car park, you will pass quaint stepping stones, Little John’s grave and a mysterious stone doorway. 

For more advanced hikers, the Hathersage to Stanage Edge circular walk takes around three to four hours, leading you through pastures and taking you by Robin Hood’s cave.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Colemans Deli (@colemans.deli)

A mooch around the village post hike is a must. You can browse the revamped church housing a second hand book shop, every book costs a quid, perfect for students on a budget. 

And now for cafes… Coleman’s deli is always bustling with students enjoying their baked goods and ginormous sandwiches. 

Castleton: For when you need to escape from university and ‘touch grass’ 

After arriving in Hathersage, you can hop on either the 271 or 272 bus and land in Castleton in just five minutes. Castleton is the perfect place to channel your M&S-shopping grandparents’ alter ego for the day. 

You can challenge yourself to the Mam Tor circular walk, beginning from Mam Nick carpark and taking just over two hours. The views are breath taking from the top of the summit, making it well worth the sore legs.
 
 
 
 
 
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Alternatively, you can begin at the Castleton car park and embark on the Cave Dale walk, taking just over an hour. This trail features the 11th century ruins of Peveril Castle, perfect for those studying history. 
 
And for after… The Grasshopper Cafe is a perfect pub-cafe hybrid, where you can enjoy your hard earned refreshments, serving a variety of craft beers and ciders alongside affordable comfort food. 

Chatsworth House: a pop culture gem 

Chatsworth House is famed for a variety of historical reasons, however, a 40 minute ride on the 218 bus will have you gaping at the set of Pride and Prejudice. You can imagine you’re Kiera Knightly in the 2005 rendition as you view the sculpture gallery, wander the 105 acres of land or, less glamorously, visit the farmyard. 

via Unsplash

Make sure to bring your student ID card when visiting, as you’re eligible for a 10 per cent discount.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Sheffield Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Poppy Scott | Guides
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