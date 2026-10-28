Here is each Newcastle student accommodation as a Halloween costume

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Every accommodation ends up being stereotyped at university. Maybe there’s a few crazy stories from Freshers’ Week that have joined the lore of your block, or its location gives it the vibe of a certain character.

If you’re stuck for last-minute Halloween costume ideas, here’s a guide on understanding your accom’s inner self to spark some ideas.

Manor Bank – Suicide Squad

Manor Bank is house party central. Whether it’s £2 Tuesdays in Jesmond, Wednesday socials, or your usual Saturday night out, everyone always leaves this accommodation in a huge group, ready to hit the Toon.

Portland Green – Mario Kart

As the furthest accommodation, Portland Green dwellers dream of having a kart as fast as Mario in order to not miss those 9am lectures!

Byron Central – vampire

This accommodation claims to be the quiet one, but no one has slept properly since Freshers’ Week. Barely seeing daylight, the students here are barely clinging on to life, even with a large supply of Red Bulls.

These vampires are sleeping in their coffins, waiting for the next SFE payment to hit their bank accounts.

Wellington Plaza – football hooligan

Looking over St James’ Park, Wellington Plaza is the perfect accommodation to dress as football hooligans for Halloween (they can be scary people when in large crowds).

Park View – zombie

Park View is THE party accommodation. As one of the closest accommodations to the university, many students crawl out of their accommodation at 9am on a Thursday morning after taking it too far at their Wednesday socials.

Marris House – zombie cheerleader

Located between the med school and the sports centre, this accommodation just screams zombie cheerleader vibes. With little sleep and no attendance at 9am lectures or seminars, these dwellers will still make those Wednesday sports socials.

Newgate Court – haunted Victorian asylum inmate

With bangs and knocks happening outside this city centre accommodation at 3am – enough to turn you insane – it would not be that hard to imagine Newgate Court as a Victorian asylum.

As the students here lose put on valuable sleep, they may soon start resembling the haunted asylum patient, with black eye bags and dishevelled hair.

Windsor & Kensington Terrace – The Flintstones

As one of the older accommodations on campus, Windsor and Kensington Terrace as The Flintstones just makes sense. These fancy cave dwellers pretend their life is a sitcom, with just as much stress as in the show.

Featured images via Google Earth and Netflix

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