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How to avoid the mid-semester crash out

Simple ways to beat burnout and survive the mid-semester chaos

Sarah Jayne Cornes | Guides

We have reached the middle of semester one, and suddenly the deadlines are piling up, motivation is running low, your sleep schedule is questionable, and even opening your laptop feels exhausting. Sound familiar? Welcome to the mid-semester crash out.

Between lectures, coursework, social plans, and trying to maintain some kind of life outside of university, it is easy to feel like you are running on empty. The good news? There are ways to get back on track without completely sacrificing your sanity. Here’s how to reset, manage the chaos, and make it through the rest of the semester without crashing out.

Get organised before you spiral

It can feel like you have a million things to do and absolutely no idea where to start. Take some time to write down everything you need to get done and work out what actually needs your attention first.

Whether it’s a weekly to-do list, a colour-coded calendar or a chaotic list in your Notes app, find what works for you. You might not be able to make the workload disappear, but at least you’ll know what you’re dealing with. Even a little planning can make a stressful week feel much more manageable and avoid a last-minute panic!

Give yourself a reset

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sometimes, the best way to reset is to stop thinking about university for a while and actually enjoy yourself. Make plans with your friends, explore somewhere new, exercise, watch a film. It’s easy to get caught up in the cycle of lectures, studying, and stressing about deadlines, but you deserve to have fun too. Taking time to do things you enjoy can help you come back to your work feeling ready and refreshed.

Find your motivation again

Set small, easy and achievable goals and celebrate little wins along the way- reward yourself for making progress! Most importantly, remind yourself of why you are at university, what you love about your course, and what you are working towards. Sometimes, all it takes is to put things into perspective and remind yourself that you are not failing. Remember, getting through a difficult week is an achievement in itself.

Give yourself some space

University life is hard. Try not to be too harsh on yourself for falling behind or not being as productive as you’d hoped. You are allowed to have bad days, change your plans, and take a break when you need one. Try not to compare yourself to others and be proud of what you have achieved so far. Try talking to a friend about how you feel- more people face the crash out crisis than you might realise!

 

Sarah Jayne Cornes | Guides
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