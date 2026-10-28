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love is blind rob michaella at the bar with the cast

Love Is Blind star Michaella responds to Rob’s mum’s doubts about their relationship

Rob’s mum was ‘not totally convinced’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The breakout star of Love Is Blind 2026 is obviously Rob’s mum. Many Netflix viewers felt moved by what she told Rob and Michaella about love and relationships during their meeting in episode eight.

However, Rob’s mum (whose name is Mary, by the way) did express scepticism about Rob and Michaella’s engagement. She said that although she enjoyed watching Love Is Blind on Netflix, she wasn’t “totally convinced” their relationship would work. We saw Mary tell them: “You have my blessings and more, but – tears will come to my eyes when I say this – I somewhat believe in Love Is Blind. I’m not totally convinced.” In episode nine, Rob also let off steam to the cast about his mum’s reaction. He recalled: “My mum has the most thick Boston accent. She goes, ‘Michaella and Robbie, I love you both, honey. But, I mean, this is a lot! I mean, honey’ – she’s grabbed my wrist – ‘frigging three weeks? Get outside the bubble! Experience each other!'”

Michaella has responded to Mary’s concerns. Us Weekly asked her: “Rob’s mum was kind of unconvinced about your relationship. How did that affect your relationship?”

rob's mum mary talking to him and michaella on love is blind

Rob’s Mum Mary
(Image via Netflix)

“I can understand her perspective,” Michaella responded, “this is a huge deal. Marriage is a really big choice, and we both hold our family in such high regards. To introduce them to someone after meeting them so quickly and say, ‘Hey, we’re actually going to get married,’ that is a huge load to dump on a parent. So, it’s totally okay. It’s okay!”

You’ll have to wait and see whether Mary’s worries were unfounded (or, you could be cheeky and just read this recap of which Love Is Blind season 11 couples are still together after episode 11).

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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