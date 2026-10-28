Bake Off’s Clara opens up about bipolar disorder after becoming the sixth baker to leave

‘I never thought I could do this with my disorder’

3 hours ago

Leaving the Bake Off tent isn’t the outcome Clara wanted, but the Portuguese baker is taking something more valuable than a place in the final with her: A new perspective on herself.

The 24-year-old marketing graduate became the sixth contestant to leave the competition on Tuesday night, following a difficult week tackling pastry.

Clara admitted she’d had a feeling her time on the show was nearly up, but she’s still looking back on the experience with pride.

“I had a blast. This experience – it’s not only that you are learning about baking, but you are learning a lot about you,” she said.

For Clara, taking part also meant pushing herself in ways she hadn’t previously thought possible.

“I never thought I could do this with my disorder, and I am really proud that I did that and hopefully I can be an inspiration for other people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@claragbbo)

During the episode, Clara spoke candidly about having bipolar disorder and the role baking has played in her life. She also put a deeply personal spin on her showstopper, creating a design featuring the sun and moon to represent different aspects of her mind.

“This design represents my mind because I suffer from bipolar disorder,” she said. “It means my bright side, when I’m a bubbly person but I’m also very emotional. It represents those parts of me.”

And if there’s one thing Clara is taking away from the competition, it’s that a disappointing bake doesn’t have to mean she’s a disappointing baker.

“I actually learned a big lesson: Having a bad bake does not mean I am a bad baker, it means there’s room for improvement, which is amazing because it motivates me to get the technique even better,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@claragbbo)

She also had nothing but kind words for the other contestants, crediting the group with making her time on the show such a memorable experience.

“I think we were all just truly blessed with this group as we got on really well. Everyone is so different and brings so much to the table so that was beautiful to see.”

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Featured image via Channel 4