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Five of the Celeb Traitors cast have had no roundtable votes, showing who strongest players are

They’re playing a blinder

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

There are only two episodes of Celebrity Traitors 2026 left, and there are more players than ever who have never had a single vote at the roundtable, proving once and for all who the strongest players are. 

In the latest episode, the silly Faithfuls voted for Traitors Maya, James Acaster and Kenny as their three most trustworthy, and Kenny was given the all-important dagger, which gave him two votes at the roundtable. 

He had the deciding vote, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger where either Joanne or Sharon, both Faithfuls, are set to be banished from the Scottish castle. 

At this point in the game, there are five players who have never had a single banishment vote by their fellow cast members at the roundtable, and that includes all three Traitors: Maya, James and Kenny. 

Credit: BBC

Yep, all three Traitors’ names have never been written on those little blackboards. Not even once. That really proves what a great game they’re playing. 

The other two people who have never had a vote are Romesh Ranganathan and Miranda Hart, who was sadly murdered by the Traitors in a tactical move she was totally fuming about. 

So, that means Maya, James, Kenny, Miranda and Romesh are this year’s five strongest players. The Traitors have been playing a blinder, but Miranda and Romesh’s gameplay is the most admirable. 

To get all the way through to the final few episodes as a Faithful and have no heat on you at all is remarkable. Miranda was absolutely robbed. 

Credit: BBC

The same can’t be said for James Blunt, Joanne, Sharon, Leigh-Anne, Michael and Bash, who have been accused of being Traitors left, right and centre. 

How Joanne has made it this far, I honestly have no idea. She’s making herself look so guilty. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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