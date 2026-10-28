It’s been three months, so here’s which Love Island 2026 couples are still together or have split

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It’s now been three months since Love Island 2026 came to an end, and already not many of the couples are still together. Pretty much since the day they flew home, there have been breakups and rumours of dramas. It’s been relentless.

Winners Julia and Lorenzo crashed and burned, so we’re clutching for hope from the people we didn’t actually vote for. Sorry guys, take this as my apology that we didn’t back you enough.

So here’s a check-in with all the Love Island 2026 couples, and who is and isn’t still together.

Julia and Lorenzo – Split

Let’s kick things off with the winners, who are no longer together. Julia and Lorenzo seemingly ended after a tough couple of weeks outside the villa, and it was said a fight at the NTAs was their final straw. They managed just six weeks together, but had apparently been in a rough patch for a while.

In a statement, Julia said she and Lorenzo had “come to the decision to go our separate ways. Some chapters are special even if they’re not meant to last forever.” She said life for them outside the villa had been “completely different”.

Jasmine and Kavan – Still together

Jasmine and Kavan might be beefing other people, but their relationship is still going strong. After leaving the villa, they have officially become girlfriend and boyfriend. After Lorenzo appeared to start moving mad after his split, Jasmine and Kavan unfollowed him. Ouch.

Angelista and Simba – Still together

Angelista and Simba are still together, and became girlfriend and boyfriend around two months after the show ended. In true Simba style, it was all very lowkey, as he shared some pictures on Instagram captioned: “My girlfriend took these pics x”.

Lola and Sean – Still together

Lola and Sean are still together, but have recently had to hit back at cheating rumours. Messy! Lola and Sean are now girlfriend and boyfriend, and Lola has left her life in Kent behind, as she and Sean now live together in Ireland, where he is from.

He was recently pictured holding hands and leaving a night out with another girl, but in a statement said it was all a misunderstanding.

Yasmin and Tommy – Split

Yasmin and Tommy were the first Love Island 2026 couple to announce their split, and became the first victims of the six week curse, which took three couples in three days.

“Me and Tommy aren’t together anymore,” Yasmin told the BBC. “It ended up being, it was a lot to adjust to on the outside [of the villa]. I mean, we just ended up saying that, you know, we’ve got a lot going on and our lives essentially weren’t aligning on the outside. But we’re still friends. We still really get on. Good terms. Not a bad word to say about the guy.”

Priya and Aidan – Split

The day after Yasmin and Tommy revealed their news, Priya and Aidan did too. They were all over after six weeks, also saying they had decided it was more of friendship between them.

Ellie and Finley – Still together

After two months in the real world, Ellie and Finley became girlfriend and boyfriend. That had literally said they were on their first official date just one day before this.

Mica and Samraj – Still together

Mica and Samraj have been largely quiet since the villa, enjoying life on various holidays together. In a TikTok last month, Samraj revealed the pair have made their relationship official. Mica then said: “I love my boyfriend!” Aw, guys!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @loladealx and ITV.