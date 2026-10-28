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Maya Jama and King Kenny are good friends outside Celebrity Traitors and I had no idea

This explains a lot

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Maya Jama and James Acaster recruited King Kenny to be part of their Traitors clan on Celebrity Traitors last week, but did you know Maya and Kenny are actually good friends on the outside?

When they were deciding who to recruit, Maya mentioned that it might be a good idea to keep Kenny as a Faithful because they were so close and he was on their side, but everyone thought they had just developed a good friendship inside the castle. 

It turns out, the pair have actually known each other for years and are good pals in the real world. Well, that explains why they get on so well on the show. 

Credit: BBC

The two Traitors know each other through fellow YouTuber Chunkz. Basically, Kenny is part of the popular YouTube collective Beta Squad, which Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed, is also part of. Beta Squad is made up of Niko Omilana, Chunkz, AJ Shabeel, Sharky and King Kenny, and they have over 12 million subscribers. 

Maya and Chunkz have been besties since 2019, when they met at the International Somali Awards. They then co-hosted the MOBO Awards in 2020 and have done loads of online content together, including an “ultimate friendship test” video for Sky TV’s The Unmissable Game Show where they put their friendship to the test. 

She got to know Kenny through Chunkz, so they all run in the same social circles. Maya isn’t as close to Kenny as she is to Chunkz, but they’re definitely pals. The pair have filmed a few videos for Beta Squad together, including a Mafia game challenge with a load of horrible forfeits. 

The Love Island host managed her own team at the six-a-side football competition Baller League last year too, where Niko and Sharky also had teams. So, it’s safe to say Maya knows all the Beta Squad guys pretty well. 

People have been majorly shipping them after their Traitor interactions on the show, but I feel like it’s giving more brother and sister vibes. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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