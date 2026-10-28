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The time Joanne McNally lied about being an orphan proves she would have been a 10/10 Traitor

She was the sole survivor in her fake story

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

She’s a joy to watch on screen, but let’s be honest, Joanne McNally is one of the worst Faithfuls The Celebrity Traitors has ever seen. 

Right from episode one, when Richard E. Grant admitted he was a Traitor, Joanne McNally cemented herself as a woman with no clue. She has the detective skills of a packet of crisps, and that only became clearer as the episodes rolled on. She’s been wrong about practically everything, bless her. 

Though you’d think her verbal diarrhoea would prevent her from becoming a solid Traitor, I stumbled upon a hilarious story that suggests otherwise. 

Credit: BBC

Joanne McNally once lied about being an orphan

Joanne McNally was adopted when she was a kid, and though she later tracked down her birth parents, she embellished her backstory in her youth. 

Rather than just telling her classmates she was simply adopted, which would have been correct, she launched into a storytime about how she was orphaned. In her invented story, her parents had both died in a dramatic plane crash, and she was the sole survivor. 

“I wanted to make it as dramatic as possible – to the point where my teacher said to my mother ‘Will you tell her to stop, she’s terrifying the children!’,” she told the Irish Times. “I was telling absolute massive lies, but I remember the buzz of it. That was basically my first solo show, in the playground.”

Credit: BBC

Joanne managed to track down her birth parents later in life, and she found her dad, Kevin, living in Australia with her four half-brothers, Conor, Paddy, Finbar, and Ronan. Finding her mum came later, and it revealed that her best friend was also her cousin!

Oddly, Joanne has a long history of lying about everything from her favourite hobbies to her dating life, and that’s why I think she was miscast as a Faithful. 

If she was lying about being an orphan as a kid, imagine the chaos she could create in The Celebrity Traitors

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC and Canva

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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