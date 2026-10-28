Love Is Blind’s Michaella had some major life updates since the break-up with Rob

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Michaella Giorgio and Rob Feeley’s engagement came to a rather dramatic end on Love Is Blind season 11. Here’s an update on how Michaella’s life has turned out since.

What happened to Michaella after *that* evening at a bar?

The last time we see Michaella and Rob together on Love Is Blind is at the bar with the rest of the cast. Throughout the ninth and tenth episodes, Rob behaved in ways that upset Michaella. She spoke with him about this, and the conversation didn’t exactly go well.

Michaella explained to Blake (and to us Netflix viewers): “He just didn’t want to talk. He was too angry. So he grabbed his stuff and he went home and left me there by myself … he called me the next morning after the bar, sort of acting like nothing really happened, which was a little wild. Then I messaged him that night and said, ‘If you want to talk, you can call me tomorrow.'”

Michaella said he didn’t phone her until the Saturday. Apparently, Rob “apologised, took accountability for his actions”. After their conversation, it was clear the relationship was “done”.

Rob explained to the cameras he was feeling “overwhelmed”, “everything was going so fast”, and his family were upset. He said: “I feel like I let Michaella down. I might have let her family down. But sometimes you’ve just got to be strong, for your family.”

Michaella quit her job in fashion retail

She spoke on Love Is Blind about her job. Well, Rob definitely spoke lots about Michaella speaking about her job. God forbid a girl be employed!

At the time when Love Is Blind season 11 was filmed, Michaella was a vice president at Bobbles and Lace. That’s a fashion brand with around 30 shops in the US. She quit that job in March 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

Michaella explained the reasoning behind this decision in a Substack post from June. She wrote: “The title was right, the salary was right, the responsibility was right. On paper, I had arrived. And yet, somewhere along the way, I stopped feeling fulfilled. Not overnight. Nothing dramatic happened. There wasn’t a single moment where I woke up and decided I was done.

“It was more like a quiet voice that kept getting louder. A feeling that I was spending all of my energy helping build someone else’s vision while losing sight of my own.”

She started her own business instead

In May 2026. Michaella began a business called The Retail Architect. She’s a consultant for founders of retail businesses who want to grow their operations, and reach a place where the business no longer depends on them.

On a totally different note, Michaella got into golf this year. She also went on trips to Charleston, Denver, Miami and the Bahamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix and Instagram/@michaellagiorgio