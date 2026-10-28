Rating all the places to live in York for university students

3 hours ago

I know we all wish house hunting is like Homes Under the Hammer. But I want to be realistic with what housing season is actually like. Choosing where to live as a student in York can make a huge difference to your university experience. Whether you study at York St John University or the University of York, there are plenty of areas to choose from, each offering different advantages depending on your budget, lifestyle and how close you want to be to campus.

Here is a breakdown of York’s main student areas, rating each one based on location, affordability, student atmosphere, transport and overall quality of life.

Tang Hall

Tang Hall is one of the most popular areas for University of York students who want affordable accommodation without living too far from campus. Located to the east of the city centre, it has plenty of terraced houses, shared student properties and local shops, making it a practical choice for students who want to live with friends and be at a walkable distance from pretty much everything.

The area has a strong student presence, particularly among those in their second or third year, and it offers a more residential feel than the city centre. One of Tang Hall’s biggest advantages is that students can often find better value in shared houses than in expensive purpose-built student accommodation. However, it is not the most exciting area in terms of nightlife, and students at York St John may find the commute less convenient. Some streets are also further from the main university routes than others, so the exact location of a property matters.

Fulford

Situated south of the city centre, the area offers access to local shops, green spaces and pleasant walking and cycling routes. It is particularly attractive to University of York students who want a little more peace and quiet than they might find in the busier student neighbourhoods. Fulford also has good bus connections into the city centre, making it possible to enjoy York’s restaurants, pubs and nightlife without living directly among them.

However, Fulford is relatively spread out, meaning that the convenience of living there depends heavily on the exact street and its distance from bus stops or cycle routes. For York St John students, Fulford can feel like it’s not even in York, a long commute through city centre may not appeal here.

Hull Road

Hull Road is arguably one of the strongest choices for University of York students because of its location, student atmosphere and range of everyday amenities. The area sits along one of the main routes towards the university and has supermarkets, takeaway restaurants, convenience shops and other services that make student life easier. Living here means that getting to lectures (on East or West campus), meeting up with friends living nearby or returning home from city centre, can be relatively straightforward.

Hull Road is also popular with students looking for shared houses, creating opportunities to live with friends and enjoy a social university experience. Compared with living in the city centre, students can benefit from a more practical residential setting while still having access to shops and places to eat. The main disadvantages are that some properties can be noisy, particularly those close to busy roads or heavily student-populated streets. The area is also less attractive to students who want a particularly peaceful or picturesque neighbourhood.

City Centre

Living in York city centre is ideal for students who want to be close to everything the city has to offer. With shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs and cultural attractions within easy reach, it provides one of the most convenient lifestyles available to students.

York St John University students benefit particularly from the central location of their campus, meaning many can walk to lectures without relying on buses. The city centre is also attractive to students at the University of York who want to enjoy the separation between school and home.

However, convenience comes at a price. Central accommodation can be considerably more expensive than shared houses in surrounding neighbourhoods, particularly when students choose modern studios or premium student residences. Noise can also be an issue, especially near busy streets, bars and nightlife venues. Students may find it difficult to balance socialising and studying if they live somewhere particularly busy. University of York students should also consider that living centrally can mean a longer journey to campus than living along Hull Road or near Heslington.

Badger Hill / Osbaldwick

This is the best location if you want to be situated near East campus. Badger Hill is particularly convenient for students studying at the University of York, as it is situated near the university’s east campus and offers practical walking and cycling routes to buildings there. Osbaldwick, meanwhile, has a more suburban and local feel, with residential streets that appeal to students who prefer a calmer environment away from the busiest student areas. Both locations can suit groups of friends looking for a shared house and a more settled living experience. There are buses (such as the 6 bus) that run from city centre, through Tang Hall and Hull Road and all the way to east campus at the uni. They are especially appealing to students who prioritise studying, spending time at home and avoiding the noise that can come with more densely populated student streets.

However, the biggest disadvantage is that neither area offers the same concentration of nightlife, restaurants and social activities as the city centre. Students may need to travel further to meet friends, go shopping or enjoy an evening out.

Lawrence Street

Running between the university side of York and the central area, it offers a useful location for students who want to be close to campus while remaining within reach of shops, restaurants and social activities.

The area has a range of accommodation options, from shared houses to purpose-built student residences, meaning students can choose between living with friends and having their own private space. One of its biggest advantages is that Lawrence Street lies directly on the U2 bus route, making getting into town so much easier from campus.

However, Lawrence Street is a busy route, so traffic and road noise may be a concern for students living close to the main road. Accommodation prices can also vary significantly depending on the property, and modern student residences may be considerably more expensive than shared houses or even private accom in city centre. Although York St John students can reach their campus from here, the area is generally more convenient for the University of York.

Which area is best for you?

Ultimately, there is no single best place to live in York for every student. The best choice is the area that makes your daily routine easier, fits your budget and gives you the university experience you want.

Students should also consider who they plan to live with, whether bills are included in the rent and how often they expect to travel between home, university and the city centre. A house that appears cheaper at first may become less economical once utility bills and transport costs are added. Similarly, paying more to live centrally may be worthwhile if it saves money on buses and makes it easier to socialise. It is also important to visit a property and explore its surrounding streets before signing a tenancy agreement, as the experience of living in one part of a neighbourhood can differ considerably from another.





