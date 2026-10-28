I want to go home, here’s how to make uni feel nicer

From homesickness, to the challenge of making new friends, to adjusting to a new city, this new lifestyle can be difficult

2 hours ago

Moving to university is a daunting experience, and everyone is in the same boat (honestly, trust me). When I first moved to uni, I struggled so hard to find my feet for the first few months. But time does pass and it does get easier.

So here are my tips to make settling into uni better.

Join a society

This was possibly the best decision I made in my first year, I made friends that I still have now in my third year and have accomplished so much that I wouldn’t have if I hadn’t joined a society. I joined my universities dance society and I can now compete in shows at the end of each semester, train and practice in classes every Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays. And go to socials! They’re great for team bonding, and just getting to know the people you do this sport / activity with.

This society and these experiences have definitely got me out of my flat on days where I didn’t think I could.

Go explore your new city

I get that even the thought of leaving your flat at the start of uni can be so anxiety inducing, but you’re in a new and beautiful city!

Go explore cafes, shops, parks, and local attractions in town just to get out and explore the new city you’re in, finding new favourite places can help a new city begin to feel more familiar and personal.

One of my favourite spots to go when I was exploring York is Sophie’s Café, there’s two locations, one on Lendal Bridge and another Skeldergate Bridge, both in gorgeous areas of York to explore.

While you’re in the area, the walk along the river is beautiful, you can do a full loop from the location on Skeldergate walking down, along the bridge and back up past Rowntree Park, this walk is perfect for all seasons, except when the River Ouse floods.

Make your new room cosy

Your new room can feel unfamiliar and temporary, you have to take time to make it your home away from home, this can help create a sense of comfort during those difficult first few weeks.

Simple touches such as putting up some photos of family and friends, salt lamps and fairy lights, are some of the ways you can make your room feel cosier and more personal to you.

Additionally, I would get big blankets, and super comfortable pyjamas, Primark always is always a good spot to find these sorts of things without breaking the bank.

Creating a comfortable environment can also encourage positive habits. Whether its setting up a cosy corner to read, a space for studying or a place to relax after lectures, making the room your own can help set up a sense of routine and stability.

Remember, its natural to be homesick

Patience is important, not clicking with your flatmates or course mates does not mean you’ll be alone throughout your degree, the people who become your closest friends may be individuals who you haven’t even met yet, for example, I met two of my closest friends in April of my first year.

University doesn’t have to feel like home straight away, and that’s completely normal. Sometimes the best thing you can do is give yourself permission to take things one day at a time while keeping yourself open to new experiences and opportunities.