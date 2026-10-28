Halloween fans: Here are the spookiest foods you can buy in Cardiff

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Halloween is ready to dominate Cardiff, and it’s not just The Joke Shop costumes and Cathays getting a creepy makeover. From spooky doughnuts being your pregame carb before YOLO, to pizza with a witchy twist being your hangover cure, the city has plenty of terrifying treats to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Whether you’re after something sweet, savoury, or strong enough to make you forget your midterm essay, here are the spookiest food and drinks to sink your teeth into this Halloween.

1. WhoCult’s Halloween doughnuts

Forget your usual glazed doughnut. WhoCult is bringing some seriously spooky sweet treats to Cardiff, with Halloween-inspired flavours that almost look too ghoulish to eat.

There’s the mummy, filled with raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake and finished with white chocolate and fondant eyes. If you prefer something a little more mysterious, the Dracula comes with a coconut filling and vanilla icing.

Pumpkin spice fans can get their señorita awesome on with the pumpkin, combining pumpkin spice and white chocolate with vanilla icing, while the zombie keeps things classic with an oozing strawberry jam filling and vanilla icing.

It’s creepy, colourful, and perfect for anyone who believes (or knows) that Halloween calories don’t count.

2. Platform Streetfood’s frighteningly good food

If sweet treats aren’t your thing, Platform Streetfood is serving up some seriously unusual food combinations that deserve a place at the Halloween table.

The Doughthroweris kicking the spooky spirits off with its Witching Enigma: A margarita style pizza topped with Pardew peppers stuffed with goats cheese or chorizo crumble, finished with a drizzle of chili honey. It’s the perfect combination of cheesy, spicy, and a little bit spellbinding.

More carbs? The Italian Jobis taking comfort food to another level with its Frog Father Carbonara. This creamy pancetta and pea carbonara comes topped with a huge crispy chicken Milanese and frog filled with mac and cheese.

And if you’re brave enough to face your food looking back at you, its Aran-Cini-Eyes might be the one for you. These black beef Bolognese arancini eyeballs feature mozzarella and olive pupils, served in a spicy tomato sauce.

Dinner has never looked so indulgently disturbing.

3. Nando’s gets a Halloween makeover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nando’s UK & Ireland (@nandosuk)

Even Nando’s is getting in on the Halloween action, with a selection of spooky dishes for anyone who liked their food with a fiery kick.

The HalloOoOoOomi Sticks put a Halloween twist on the restaurant’s grilled halloumi, serving up five stick coated is Vusa XX Hot sauce and topped with pineapple and red pepper salsa. They’re vegetarian friendly, too.

For those who prefer chicken, the Phantom Wingsare flame grilled in Vusa XX Hot and covered in black garlic sauce and Dark PERi-Chicken Salt. Available in portions of three, five, or ten depending on your cravings this Halloween.

Fancying a spooky side? The Tombstone Chipsare large, crispy chips dusted with the new Dark PERi-Chicken Salt.

4. Cardiff Bakestones’ Halloween bakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Welsh Cake Man (@welshcakeman)

For something a little more traditional Cardiff Bakestones is getting into the spooky spirit with its Halloween themed Welsh Cakes.

Shaped like pumpkins and spiders, these Welsh Cakes bring a seasonal twist to a classic. You can grab them with traditional filling, or for that autumn flare, their seasonal toffee apple flavor.

They’re ideal for anyone looking for a Halloween treat that’s a little less terrifying and a lot more tempting.

5. Spirit’s spotted down at The Woodville

Of course, Halloweek wouldn’t be complete without a suitably spooky drink down at the local. The Woodville is joining the festivites with a limited edition drinks menu running until the 31st October as part of its Spooktober Sessions.

The Midnight Pumpkin Fizzmixes Jägermeister Orange, Licor 43, passionfruit puree, Schweppeslemonade and prosecco, topped with a pumpkin marshmallow. The perfect sweet, autumnal cocktail for anyone looking to get into the Halloween Spirit.

For something a little more mysterious, the Sailor’s Spell combines Sailor Jerry rum, Chambordliqueur, hazelnut syrup, lemon juice and Schweppes lemonade, finished with raspberry and gold glitter.

Perfect for a Halloweek bender.

So which Halloween treat will you try?

From WhoCult’s creepy doughnuts to Platform Streetfood’s edible eyeballs, Cardiff has plenty of ways to make your Halloween a little more delicious.

Whether you’re planning a spooky night out with your flatmates or simply looking for an excuse to treat yourself between lectures, these Halloween specials prove that the scariest thing about October might just be how quickly the food disappears.

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