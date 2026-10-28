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Netflix secretly made true crime documentary about Cornell University rape case – it drops tomorrow

It’s described as ‘explosive’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Netflix has just announced it has made a true crime documentary series about the Cornell University rape case. It will be released on October 29th. 

In September, it was revealed that Cornell University is facing a lawsuit, after a student alleged she was drugged and gang sexually assaulted by seven fraternity members in October 2024.

The student claimed she was attacked by seven members of the Chi Phi house, and named them, as well as the university and local organisations and bars, claiming systematic negligence and failure to protect her as a victim.

In a 101-page civil complaint, the student alleged the incident took place in October 2024, at Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York. According to documents, she had been 20 at the time, and was visiting the house while intoxicated. 

She claimed two male students pressured her into taking a substance, which they had told her was ketamine. She was then sexually assaulted, before a message was allegedly send to a Snapchat group chat saying there was “free p****” and invited others to join.

Multiple male students then arrived, and the unnamed Jane Doe claimed she was gang raped by seven men, in an assault that lasted hours. She alleged she was moved between rooms, drugs were snorted off her body, and she ultimately passed out. 

The incident was reported to the university around three weeks later, but the lawsuit claimed the response was lacking. There was an internal investigation, and 12 hearings took place, but only two of those accused were expelled. The others had temporary suspensions, had to attend workshops, or were tasked with writing essays. 

Announcing the news of the documentary, Netflix said in a tweet: “The explosive lawsuit brought by Jane Doe against Cornell University has sparked vocal protests on campus and visceral backlash online. INSTADOCS: JANE DOE v. CORNELL examines the often-flawed systems that investigate student sexual assault claims — including campus police and Title IX, the process for reporting sexual misconduct at most U.S. universities. Premieres October 29.”

Netflix Cornell University true crime documentary

via Netflix

The Cornell University documentary will feature firsthand accounts 

Netflix has revealed its new documentary travels to the centre of the fallout, as the story of what happened at Cornell University continues to unfold.

The documentary will feature firsthand accounts from the editors of the student newspaper The Cornell Daily Sun, other Cornell students, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Jane Doe’s attorney.

Its aim is to examine the often-flawed systems that investigate student sexual assault claims. These include campus police and Title IX, the process for reporting sexual misconduct at most US universities. Generations of students have turned to these systems for protection and due process. Jane Doe tried both, and the outcry over her case has pressed the question: Are they delivering on that promise? 

Watch the trailer for Instadocs: Jane Doe v Cornell on Netflix here:

Instadocs is a series of documentaries made by Netflix, that are turned around quickly while a case or story is still unfolding. This will be the fifth in the series, after Alex Murdaugh Unconvicted, The Prediction Games, The Decoy Plane, and AI Gone Wild.

Instadocs: Jane Doe v Cornell will be available on Netflix from October 29th. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix True crime University US
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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