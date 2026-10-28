Apparently, Kenny revealed he’s a Traitor TWICE and I was too busy mourning Miranda to notice

2 hours ago

The Celebrity Traitors community has more brainpower than I, it seems, because they’re spotting slip-ups faster than Joanne McNally is digging her own grave.

Here I am, mourning the deaths of iconic celebrities like Ross Kemp and Miranda Hart. At the same time, the Poirots of Twitter are proving why they’d make standout Faithfuls. Last week, people clocked that Maya Jama said “I didn’t touch him”, when talking about the murder of Ross Kemp. Though there was some debate in the comments, most people agreed that it was a Freudian slip.

The finale is now fast approaching, but according to the social media’s Agatha Christies, the Faithfuls should already be clued into the fact that Kenny is a Traitor.

Not sure I agree with Kenny’s first ‘error’

During Friday’s episode, people noticed that Kenny told James Blunt that there are three Traitors left. But how would he know that if he wasn’t a Traitor? That’s the argument.

“Kenny saying to James Blunt’s face that there’s 3 traitors left and James said NOTHING…how bad can you be at this game. #CelebrityTraitors,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Though definitely compelling, and it could be solid evidence against Kenny, I reckon he could get out of it quite easily by arguing there was a recruitment after Hannah’s banishment.

Still, it was kind of a risky statement, because someone could come back with: “Yeah, you.”

His second slip-up has more legs, in my opinion

The most trustworthy Kenny: “I might M you off tonight” #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/z9uJMI32Do — safiya (@tennisafiya) October 24, 2026

King Kenny was a hot topic on Twitter during last week’s episodes, and other people noticed a different moment at the roundtable. After receiving the dagger, giving him two votes, he told James Blunt that he could “M” him that night. Faithfuls banish, but Traitors murder.

“Sorry, did Kenny just slip up and say murder instead of banish, and NO ONE noticed?!? #CelebrityTraitors,” one person questioned.

Another said: “The most trustworthy Kenny: ‘I might M you off tonight.'”

Again, it’s started a bit of a debate, as one person hit back with: “No, I’m pretty sure he just meant vote him out.”

Don’t get me wrong, you could argue that, but the simple fact is that Faithfuls don’t murder; they banish.

Thursday should tell us whether the Faithfuls clock it.

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Featured image credit: BBC