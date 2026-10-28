The Tab

Here’s who looks set to survive the Celebrity Traitors finale and who could be doomed

It’s almost here!

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

After nearly four weeks of suspicious behaviour and some truly chaotic roundtables, we’re almost reached the final of Celebrity Traitors.

21 celebrities entered the castle, but only 10 remain in the game. With the final fast approaching, the question is no longer just who’s a Traitor, but who’s actually got a chance of making it to the end.

None of the three Traitors – Maya Jama, King Kenny and James Acaster – are facing much suspicion at all, but not everyone is having such a lovely time. Here’s how I reckon things will play out for the final 10, from the players who look most doomed to the ones who could be walking away victorious.

10. Sharon Rooney

Via BBC

It’s not looking particularly promising for Sharon. As she’s grown more confident in the castle, the other players have started questioning whether her behaviour has changed.

Unfortunately, Sharon didn’t exactly put up much of a fight for herself at the most recent roundtable, either. She’s now looking increasingly vulnerable, and it seems like Kenny’s vote will see her gone.

9. Joanne McNally

Via BBC

Realistically, it’s probably a 50/50 split between Joanne and Sharon when it comes to who’s in the most danger. I’ve got a feeling Joanne might manage to hang on a little longer, though.

That doesn’t mean she’s safe. We’ve seen repeatedly that someone can survive a roundtable despite attracting a worrying number of votes, only to find themselves in trouble almost immediately afterwards.

8. Sebastian Croft 

Via BBC

Bash is in a slightly awkward position. He’s relatively inoffensive, hasn’t attracted a huge amount of suspicion and doesn’t seem to be at the centre of any major castle drama.

That might sound like a good thing, but it’s also exactly why he could be an easy person for the Traitors to murder. He’s not causing them many problems, and removing him wouldn’t necessarily raise too many eyebrows.

Maya appears to have realised that Bash could become a problem if he starts connecting the dots. I’d be surprised if he made it all the way to the end.

7. Michael Sheen

Via BBC

Michael is another player I can see getting caught out before the final. The closer we get to the end, the more pressure there is on everyone to get their accusations right. I reckon his game could come crashing down at a roundtable, with the Faithful sending him.

6. Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Via BBC

Leigh-Anne’s game has been a bit wishy-washy, and I don’t think she’s necessarily in a position to dominate the endgame. She’s relatively inoffensive and doesn’t seem to be making herself a particularly threatening presence in the castle, which could work in her favour.

Whether she actually manages to win is another question. At the moment, I struggle to see her emerging as the main character of the finale, but she could still hang around longer than expected.

5. James Blunt

Via BBC

I do feel a bit sorry for James Blunt. He seems like a genuinely lovely, wholesome bloke, but his attempts to sniff out the Traitors have been constantly wrong.

The problem is that, while we know he’s not a Traitor, the other players don’t have that luxury. I wouldn’t be shocked if the others decide he’s been hiding something all along and vote him out. It’s a rough deal for a man who’s just trying his best, but being nice doesn’t automatically make you good at this game.

4. James Acaster

Via BBC

James has managed to get himself into a pretty powerful position as a Traitor, but that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed a place in the final.

The biggest danger could come from his fellow Traitors. Maya and Kenny have their own interests to protect, and if sacrificing James becomes the best way to keep themselves safe, I can absolutely see them doing it.

He’s certainly capable of making it further, but I wouldn’t put it past Maya and Kenny to throw him under the bus if the opportunity presents itself.

3. King Kenny 

Via BBC

Kenny has managed to establish himself as a trusted member of the group, but his time as a Traitor could be catching up with him.

I reckon the Faithful could finally work out who he is and banish him correctly before the finale. Kenny has also expressed concern that the Double Dagger twist could put more suspicion on him, which isn’t exactly reassuring.

He’s also the newest of the three Traitors, meaning Maya has had much longer to establish herself in the role. If one of them has to go, I suspect she would be perfectly happy for it to be him.

2. Romesh Ranganathan

Via BBC

Romesh is looking like the strongest Faithful left in the game. While others have been making accusations and getting caught up in the drama, he’s largely stuck to a calm, considered approach.

He’s been gathering information, watching what’s happening around him and trying to work out who is actually lying. It’s not the flashiest strategy, but it seems to be working.

That measured approach could be precisely why the others trust him. He doesn’t appear to be making wild accusations for the sake of it, which puts him in a good position heading into the finale.

1. Maya Jama

Via BBC

Maya is, hands down, the best Traitor in the castle right now. She’s the only original Traitor still standing, has managed to keep suspicion away from herself and seems determined to do whatever it takes to win.

She’s also shown that she’s thinking about her own survival rather than simply protecting her fellow Traitors. If James or Kenny becomes a liability, I can see her cutting them loose without too much hesitation.

Of all the remaining players, Maya looks best placed to make it to the final and potentially win the whole thing. She’s been quietly getting on with the job while everyone else tries to figure out what’s going on, and that could be exactly what gets her over the finish line.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Pretty privilege is real, but it’s not the only reason Maya Jama is winning Celebrity Traitors

Traitors stars dismantle what we think we know about the roundtables, and I’d crumble in seconds

Maya Jama and King Kenny are good friends outside Celebrity Traitors and I had no idea

Latest

Apparently, Kenny revealed he’s a Traitor TWICE and I was too busy mourning Miranda to notice

Kieran Galpin

Thursday could prove intense

Every foolish way the Traitors have given themselves away, but the Faithfuls haven’t noticed

Hayley Soen

All the Faithfuls need to do is pay better attention

Here’s who looks set to survive the Celebrity Traitors finale and who could be doomed

Hebe Hancock

It’s almost here!

Pretty privilege is real, but it’s not the only reason Maya Jama is winning Celebrity Traitors

Ellissa Bain

Her game deserves more credit

Traitors stars dismantle what we think we know about the roundtables, and I’d crumble in seconds

Kieran Galpin

I really needed an extended cut of the roundtables

Crucial conversations edited out of Celebrity Traitors are making everything feel disjointed

Ellissa Bain

I don’t understand the group dynamic

Dvotion takes over flat

Dvotion is turning pres into the club by hosting student DJs in Leeds university flats

Abbie Latymer

Image a DJ on your kitchen counter

Netflix secretly made true crime documentary about Cornell University rape case – it drops tomorrow

Hayley Soen

It’s described as ‘explosive’

A-Z of drinking games you’ve got to play (but probably shouldn’t)

Willow Anderson

Good luck if your King’s cup contains mayo, vodka, egg whites, and beer

The time Joanne McNally lied about being an orphan proves she would have been a 10/10 Traitor

Kieran Galpin

She was the sole survivor in her fake story

Halloween fans: Here are the spookiest foods you can buy in Cardiff

India Skone

Mmm pint of brains

Maya Jama and King Kenny are good friends outside Celebrity Traitors and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This explains a lot

love is blind michaella and rob at the bar before they break up

Love Is Blind’s Michaella had some major life updates since the break-up with Rob

Claudia Cox

She quit her job in fashion and started a business

Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson have a surprisingly playful relationship off camera

Hebe Hancock

They’ve addressed their ‘feud’

I want to go home, here’s how to make uni feel nicer

Nina Carruthers

From homesickness, to the challenge of making new friends, to adjusting to a new city, this new lifestyle can be difficult

Rating all the places to live in York for university students

Faye Robinson

Housing season is (unfortunately) upon us

Cardiff University staff threaten strike action over redundancies and workloads

Seren Williams

Staff have voted to begin a campaign that could lead to strike action in 2027, amid concerns over compulsory redundancies and increasing workloads

Filmmaker who interviewed ‘scared’ Christa Pike shares what she’s actually like in person

Kieran Galpin

He doesn’t believe a second execution attempt should be carried out

It’s been three months, so here’s which Love Island 2026 couples are still together or have split

Hayley Soen

There have been so many breakups

Bake Off’s Clara opens up about bipolar disorder after becoming the sixth baker to leave

Hebe Hancock

‘I never thought I could do this with my disorder’