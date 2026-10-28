Here’s who looks set to survive the Celebrity Traitors finale and who could be doomed

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After nearly four weeks of suspicious behaviour and some truly chaotic roundtables, we’re almost reached the final of Celebrity Traitors.

21 celebrities entered the castle, but only 10 remain in the game. With the final fast approaching, the question is no longer just who’s a Traitor, but who’s actually got a chance of making it to the end.

None of the three Traitors – Maya Jama, King Kenny and James Acaster – are facing much suspicion at all, but not everyone is having such a lovely time. Here’s how I reckon things will play out for the final 10, from the players who look most doomed to the ones who could be walking away victorious.

10. Sharon Rooney

It’s not looking particularly promising for Sharon. As she’s grown more confident in the castle, the other players have started questioning whether her behaviour has changed.

Unfortunately, Sharon didn’t exactly put up much of a fight for herself at the most recent roundtable, either. She’s now looking increasingly vulnerable, and it seems like Kenny’s vote will see her gone.

9. Joanne McNally

Realistically, it’s probably a 50/50 split between Joanne and Sharon when it comes to who’s in the most danger. I’ve got a feeling Joanne might manage to hang on a little longer, though.

That doesn’t mean she’s safe. We’ve seen repeatedly that someone can survive a roundtable despite attracting a worrying number of votes, only to find themselves in trouble almost immediately afterwards.

8. Sebastian Croft

Bash is in a slightly awkward position. He’s relatively inoffensive, hasn’t attracted a huge amount of suspicion and doesn’t seem to be at the centre of any major castle drama.

That might sound like a good thing, but it’s also exactly why he could be an easy person for the Traitors to murder. He’s not causing them many problems, and removing him wouldn’t necessarily raise too many eyebrows.

Maya appears to have realised that Bash could become a problem if he starts connecting the dots. I’d be surprised if he made it all the way to the end.

7. Michael Sheen

Michael is another player I can see getting caught out before the final. The closer we get to the end, the more pressure there is on everyone to get their accusations right. I reckon his game could come crashing down at a roundtable, with the Faithful sending him.

6. Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne’s game has been a bit wishy-washy, and I don’t think she’s necessarily in a position to dominate the endgame. She’s relatively inoffensive and doesn’t seem to be making herself a particularly threatening presence in the castle, which could work in her favour.

Whether she actually manages to win is another question. At the moment, I struggle to see her emerging as the main character of the finale, but she could still hang around longer than expected.

5. James Blunt

I do feel a bit sorry for James Blunt. He seems like a genuinely lovely, wholesome bloke, but his attempts to sniff out the Traitors have been constantly wrong.

The problem is that, while we know he’s not a Traitor, the other players don’t have that luxury. I wouldn’t be shocked if the others decide he’s been hiding something all along and vote him out. It’s a rough deal for a man who’s just trying his best, but being nice doesn’t automatically make you good at this game.

4. James Acaster

James has managed to get himself into a pretty powerful position as a Traitor, but that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed a place in the final.

The biggest danger could come from his fellow Traitors. Maya and Kenny have their own interests to protect, and if sacrificing James becomes the best way to keep themselves safe, I can absolutely see them doing it.

He’s certainly capable of making it further, but I wouldn’t put it past Maya and Kenny to throw him under the bus if the opportunity presents itself.

3. King Kenny

Kenny has managed to establish himself as a trusted member of the group, but his time as a Traitor could be catching up with him.

I reckon the Faithful could finally work out who he is and banish him correctly before the finale. Kenny has also expressed concern that the Double Dagger twist could put more suspicion on him, which isn’t exactly reassuring.

He’s also the newest of the three Traitors, meaning Maya has had much longer to establish herself in the role. If one of them has to go, I suspect she would be perfectly happy for it to be him.

2. Romesh Ranganathan

Romesh is looking like the strongest Faithful left in the game. While others have been making accusations and getting caught up in the drama, he’s largely stuck to a calm, considered approach.

He’s been gathering information, watching what’s happening around him and trying to work out who is actually lying. It’s not the flashiest strategy, but it seems to be working.

That measured approach could be precisely why the others trust him. He doesn’t appear to be making wild accusations for the sake of it, which puts him in a good position heading into the finale.

1. Maya Jama

Maya is, hands down, the best Traitor in the castle right now. She’s the only original Traitor still standing, has managed to keep suspicion away from herself and seems determined to do whatever it takes to win.

She’s also shown that she’s thinking about her own survival rather than simply protecting her fellow Traitors. If James or Kenny becomes a liability, I can see her cutting them loose without too much hesitation.

Of all the remaining players, Maya looks best placed to make it to the final and potentially win the whole thing. She’s been quietly getting on with the job while everyone else tries to figure out what’s going on, and that could be exactly what gets her over the finish line.

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Featured image via BBC