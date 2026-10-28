Pretty privilege is real, but it’s not the only reason Maya Jama is winning Celebrity Traitors

3 hours ago

Pretty privilege is a very real thing on reality TV. But saying the only reason Maya Jama is absolutely acing Celebrity Traitors is because of the way she looks is really unfair. And we need to talk about it.

The presenter, actor, and DJ, who’s best known for hosting Love Island, has been playing a blinder this season. She’s the only OG Traitor left and has gone through the entire series completely undetected. She hasn’t had a single vote at the roundtable, and she has literally zero suspicion on her at all. She couldn’t be playing a better game.

But instead of praising her incredible gameplay and ability to deceive her fellow Faithfuls, the conversation has turned to one thing. Pretty privilege.

After Joanne McNally literally announced on screen that Maya is too pretty to be murdered or banished, saying “she’s too hot – the hot ones always survive,” everyone’s saying she’s only got this far because of the way she looks. Which, yes, there’s no denying, is partly true.

Pretty privilege, where women receive advantages and better treatment because they are conventionally attractive, is very real on reality TV. It’s called the “Halo Effect,” where attractive contestants are often perceived by their fellow castmates as more trustworthy, innocent and sweet. This can help shield them from any suspicion. Because, just as Joanne put it, she’s “too hot” to be a Traitor.

But pegging that as the only reason Maya has got this far and done so well is just not right. If an original male Traitor had got this far, nobody would be saying anything about his looks. It would be all praise for his excellent psychological and social manipulation tactics to hide his true identity and deflect onto other players.

Yet with Maya, it’s apparently all down to her pretty privilege. No regard for her incredible gameplay. She’s done an excellent job of leading her other Traitors, and most importantly, knowing the right time to throw them under the bus so as not to raise suspicion on herself.

Maya keeps a straight face and remains calm and composed at practically every occasion. She manipulates decisions without naming names or putting the spotlight on herself. She recruits new allies at the perfect time, and always chooses the right person. The list goes on.

Is pretty privilege a problem? Yes. Has Maya benefitted from it on The Traitors? Yes. But how about we stop reducing her performance to just a pretty face? By all means, acknowledge the pretty privilege. Just don’t let it become the only explanation.

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Featured image credit: BBC