The Tab

Which horror icon you are based on your Cardiff Uni accommodation

Is your first-year accommodation as scary as you thought it was?

Ivana Gligic | Guides

Halloween is officially approaching, and by now you are hopefully settled in and calling your first-year accommodation home.

Whether you’re still there or now living in a house, you will know now that university accommodation has some creepy aspects, whether it’s the odd things you see in the laundry room or the rats you see walking to campus. It’s time to channel your inner survivor, and find out which horror movie icon you’d be, based on your Cardiff University accommodation.

1. Talybont Gate – Patrick Bateman

via YouTube

If it’s not that 9 o’clock reservation at Dorsia, it’s at the Big Tesco or closest Maccies. Known as the nicest of the Talybont accommodations, your horror icon is Patrick Bateman.

You like your bed a double, and your accommodation posh. Too bad there’s no nearby video stores…

2. Talybont Court – Jack Torrance

via YouTube

If you’re at Talybont Court, you are Jack Torrance.

As the face of the Talybont accommodations, you’re a good mix of all the Talys, with your own charm and social life. Definitely much less rowdy than Taly South. But the quietness and layout can start to feel like a haunted hotel.

3. Talybont North – Elisabeth/Sue

via YouTube

As the closest Taly to the Sports Village, it’s only right to assign the aerobics legends Elisabeth and Sue from The Substance.

If you’re staying at Taly North, chances are you’re an athlete, or you just enjoy a good Taly party. Either way, that wet room bathroom definitely has something eerie going on.

4. Talybont South – Beetlejuice

via YouTube

If you’re staying at Talybont South, you are Beetlejuice. Being right in between Taly Court and North, you’re the heart of the four Taly accommodations, and the life of the party.

Staying at Taly South automatically guarantees a good rager, loads of people, and if you jinx it enough times: Silverfish.

5. Aberdare Hall – Count Dracula

via YouTube

If you’re at Aberdare Hall, you are Dracula. As Cardiff’s oldest student accommodation, your accommodation is built like a period piece set. The gothic architecture makes it the perfect lair for any classic vampire character.

For any night owl students, you are also closest to the ASSL, allowing you to get some good pre-Halloween study sessions in.

6. Ty Pont Haearn – The Purgers

via YouTube

Those 4 am fire alarms in the freezing cold have finally paid off. If you’re living at Ty Pont Haearn, you are The Purgers. Located in City Centre and home to many students at JOMEC, those alarms have definitely kept you on your toes. 

7. Aberconway Hall – Michael Myers

via YouTube

If you’re at Aberconway Hall, your horror icon is the legendary Michael Myers. Aberconway Hall is one of the quieter student accommodations, so you almost forget there are other people living there.

You are nearest to the Cardiff Business School and the Cathays Park campus. The perfect place for a jump scare or two. 

8. University Halls – Pennywise

via YouTube

If you live in University Halls, you’ve earned yourself Pennywise. It’s the furthest from City Centre on this list, located closer to the Heath Park campus.

Like Pennywise, you enjoy a good party, which is why you’re willing to make that trek to YOLO. It’ll only take you 27 years… give or take. Good thing you have that free bus service brought to you by the university.

9. Colum Hall – Freddy Krueger

via YouTube

If you’re staying at Colum Hall, your horror icon is Freddy Krueger. Anyone living at Colum Hall is most likely a business or law student, and no stranger to an all-nighter or two.

Being right across from Aberconway Hall and living on quiet Colum Road, you’ll want to stay up this Halloween for whatever goes bump in the night.

10. Senghennydd Court/Hall – Ghostface

via YouTube

A more vintage choice for the residents of Senghennydd Court and Senghennydd Hall. Based in Cathays, it’s the best place to be for a good night out, and especially for that post-club T&A’s. You just have to ignore the occasional rat or two.

With the retro design and architecture that hasn’t been updated since the 90s, it’s only right to give you a 90s legend: Ghostface.

Featured image via Instagram and YouTube

Ivana Gligic | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Halloween fans: Here are the spookiest foods you can buy in Cardiff

How to have the spookiest Halloween in Cardiff without breaking the bank

Tired of the vampire fangs? Here are 10 new Halloween costume ideas for Cardiff students

Latest

James Acaster’s confession exposed a confusing loophole in The Celebrity Traitors’ rules

Hebe Hancock

He appeared to break the Traitors’ oath

Chrishell and G Flip

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell ‘blindsided’ and ‘totally devastated’ as details of G Flip split emerge

Hayley Soen

‘The person she fell in love with was no longer the same person’

Amidst the debate about James Acaster’s Traitors exit, we’ve forgotten a moment from episode one

Kieran Galpin

I was kinda team James until episode one came rushing back

Governor finally indicates at what’s next for Christa Pike after botched lethal injection

Hayley Soen

Her lawyers have been fighting against a second attempt

What happened when filming was stopped during James Acaster’s Celebrity Traitors breakdown

Ellissa Bain

Lots was cut from the episode

Review: 1984 Revolution of the Soul

Scarlett Daniels

Vivid adaptation of Orwell’s classic novel

Which horror icon you are based on your Cardiff Uni accommodation

Ivana Gligic

Is your first-year accommodation as scary as you thought it was?

love is blind us season 11 blake carver

Yachts? Wall Street? Distilleries? Blake Carver lived a thousand lives before Love Is Blind

Claudia Cox

He moved from Boston years ago

Cheap student recipes to try this winter

Callum Alexander Love

Here are three delicious and cheap meal ideas that you can make without breaking the bank

The great Ticketmaster war of Bristol clubbing

Anna Leaf

What happens when clubbing stops being escapism and starts resembling something we should escape from?

The Celebrity Traitors’ heights, as James Blunt looks demure and dainty next to Michael Sheen

Kieran Galpin

Why did I think Maya Jama was basically an Amazon warrior?

‘It was scary for me’: Michaella on how she really felt at Love Is Blind meet-up with Rob’s friends

Hayley Soen

It was awful to watch

The Traitors rules don’t stop when they leave the castle, with strict hotel policy in place

Ellissa Bain

The producers actually think of everything

‘Monsters are real’: Types of Newcastle men as horror movie characters

Evie Lander

Which is scarier – bedroom DJs or nightlife promoters?

The best last minute Halloween costumes to throw together at the witching hour

Sona Singh

For anyone who left their costume a little too late…

How to have the spookiest day ever as a student living in Cardiff

Keya Patel

Have a spooktacular day!!

This psychologist’s quiz uses science to reveal whether you’d be a Faithful or a Traitor

Kieran Galpin

This quiz made me sound like a sociopath

love is blind wilnie and wilson at the resturant

Love Is Blind’s Wilson recalls ‘intense’ chat with Wilnie’s family about ‘household chores’

Claudia Cox

‘It seemed like I wasn’t willing to support my partner’

HYROX cruise

Inside HYROX Cruise: The four day ‘fitness at sea’ experience with round-the-clock workouts

Hayley Soen

It sounds gruelling

Sheffield City Council set to accept £1.44m to help rough sleepers

Livvy Massey

Charities warn that long-term support is needed to prevent people from becoming homeless again