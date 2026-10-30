Which horror icon you are based on your Cardiff Uni accommodation

Is your first-year accommodation as scary as you thought it was?

2 hours ago

Halloween is officially approaching, and by now you are hopefully settled in and calling your first-year accommodation home.

Whether you’re still there or now living in a house, you will know now that university accommodation has some creepy aspects, whether it’s the odd things you see in the laundry room or the rats you see walking to campus. It’s time to channel your inner survivor, and find out which horror movie icon you’d be, based on your Cardiff University accommodation.

1. Talybont Gate – Patrick Bateman

If it’s not that 9 o’clock reservation at Dorsia, it’s at the Big Tesco or closest Maccies. Known as the nicest of the Talybont accommodations, your horror icon is Patrick Bateman.

You like your bed a double, and your accommodation posh. Too bad there’s no nearby video stores…

2. Talybont Court – Jack Torrance

If you’re at Talybont Court, you are Jack Torrance.

As the face of the Talybont accommodations, you’re a good mix of all the Talys, with your own charm and social life. Definitely much less rowdy than Taly South. But the quietness and layout can start to feel like a haunted hotel.

3. Talybont North – Elisabeth/Sue

As the closest Taly to the Sports Village, it’s only right to assign the aerobics legends Elisabeth and Sue from The Substance.

If you’re staying at Taly North, chances are you’re an athlete, or you just enjoy a good Taly party. Either way, that wet room bathroom definitely has something eerie going on.

4. Talybont South – Beetlejuice

If you’re staying at Talybont South, you are Beetlejuice. Being right in between Taly Court and North, you’re the heart of the four Taly accommodations, and the life of the party.

Staying at Taly South automatically guarantees a good rager, loads of people, and if you jinx it enough times: Silverfish.

5. Aberdare Hall – Count Dracula

If you’re at Aberdare Hall, you are Dracula. As Cardiff’s oldest student accommodation, your accommodation is built like a period piece set. The gothic architecture makes it the perfect lair for any classic vampire character.

For any night owl students, you are also closest to the ASSL, allowing you to get some good pre-Halloween study sessions in.

6. Ty Pont Haearn – The Purgers

Those 4 am fire alarms in the freezing cold have finally paid off. If you’re living at Ty Pont Haearn, you are The Purgers. Located in City Centre and home to many students at JOMEC, those alarms have definitely kept you on your toes.

7. Aberconway Hall – Michael Myers

If you’re at Aberconway Hall, your horror icon is the legendary Michael Myers. Aberconway Hall is one of the quieter student accommodations, so you almost forget there are other people living there.

You are nearest to the Cardiff Business School and the Cathays Park campus. The perfect place for a jump scare or two.

8. University Halls – Pennywise

If you live in University Halls, you’ve earned yourself Pennywise. It’s the furthest from City Centre on this list, located closer to the Heath Park campus.

Like Pennywise, you enjoy a good party, which is why you’re willing to make that trek to YOLO. It’ll only take you 27 years… give or take. Good thing you have that free bus service brought to you by the university.

9. Colum Hall – Freddy Krueger

If you’re staying at Colum Hall, your horror icon is Freddy Krueger. Anyone living at Colum Hall is most likely a business or law student, and no stranger to an all-nighter or two.

Being right across from Aberconway Hall and living on quiet Colum Road, you’ll want to stay up this Halloween for whatever goes bump in the night.

10. Senghennydd Court/Hall – Ghostface

A more vintage choice for the residents of Senghennydd Court and Senghennydd Hall. Based in Cathays, it’s the best place to be for a good night out, and especially for that post-club T&A’s. You just have to ignore the occasional rat or two.

With the retro design and architecture that hasn’t been updated since the 90s, it’s only right to give you a 90s legend: Ghostface.

Featured image via Instagram and YouTube