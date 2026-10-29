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The Traitors rules don’t stop when they leave the castle, with strict hotel policy in place

The producers actually think of everything

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Another secret Celebrity Traitors rule has just been outed that’s so clever, and it comes in to play long after they’ve left the castle. They aren’t allowed TVs in their hotel rooms, because it would give them an advantage.

The celebrities are subject to all kinds of rules while filming the reality TV show, including only being allowed one FaceTime call per day with family and two alcoholic drinks per night. 

But the rules don’t stop when they finish filming. Even when the celebrities go back to their accommodation, a hotel near Inverness Airport, around an hour away from Ardross Castle, there is a strict regulation in place.

The cast members aren’t allowed to watch TV in their hotel rooms because they’d be able to work out who went to bed the latest, potentially revealing who the Traitors are.

Banished Faithful Julie Hesmondhalgh revealed this in an interview with Good Housekeeping, saying: “You weren’t allowed televisions because of ways that you can ascertain who went to bed latest.”

Credit: BBC

The contestants are all taken into a holding area at the end of the day and “dismissed at random,” Nick Mohammed from last year revealed on the Table Manners podcast.

After that, the Traitors go and meet in the turret to decide who to murder, so they are presumably the ones who get back to their hotel the latest. 

If they then went into breakfast the next day and told their castmates they were watching a TV show that everyone knows is on at midnight, while another person went to bed at 9pm, this would instantly raise suspicion. 

Although I do think the producers overestimate how clever these people are. It’s better to be safe than sorry, I guess. 

Julie added that the cast aren’t allowed to use Spotify either, “because you can talk to each other through it”. She just relied on “a really good book to read when I was alone in my room at night”. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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