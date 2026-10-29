The 14 UK universities producing the most employable grads in 2027, according to hiring managers

Several Russell Group unis are on the list

4 hours ago

14 UK universities rank among the world’s 200 best universities for employable grads.

Times Higher Education’s new Global Employability University Ranking 2027 reveals the universities which hiring managers think produce the most employable grads.

The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford are the highest-ranking UK universities in the league table. Oxbridge rank third and fourth in the world for producing the most employable grads. Only the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University are more appealing to hiring managers, according to Times Higher Education.

Times Higher Education based this league table on the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey. 15,665 hiring managers from 40 countries who deal with grad jobs say which universities they think are the best for graduate employability.

So, here are the 14 UK universities which ranked within the best 200 unis for grad jobs in 2027:

Cardiff University

14th in the UK, 197th in the world

University of Bristol

13th in the UK, 194th in the world

Durham University

12th in the UK, 191st in the world

University of Birmingham

11th in the UK, 155th in the world

University of St Andrews

10th in the UK, 134th in the world

University of Edinburgh

9th in the UK, 114t in the world

University of Warwick

8th in the UK, 101st in the world

University College London (UCL)

7th in the UK, 74th in the world

King’s College London (KCL)

6th in the UK, 65th in the world

University of Manchester

5th in the UK, 50th in the world

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

4th in the UK, 19th in the world

Imperial College London

3rd in the UK, 13th in the world

University of Cambridge

2nd in the UK, 4th in the world

University of Oxford

1st in the UK, 3rd in the world

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