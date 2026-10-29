Murdered Celebrity Traitors star exposes Kenny’s downfall, and it’s why he simply can’t win

5 hours ago

I honestly thought King Kenny would win The Celebrity Traitors, but a flaw in his traitorous personality could cost him.

Kenny was named a Traitor after the banishment of Hannah Fry, and between James Acaster’s inherent reluctance and Maya Jama’s chill vibe, Kenny was bringing some classic murderous energy to the trio. Now, just one episode away from the finale, which is set to be the longest in the show’s history, it’s looking increasingly likely the Traitors could take the competition.

However, chaos has been prophesised by reality TV sources, and early seasons suggest this could be when the Traitors start to turn on each other.

If that happens, Kenny could lose, murdered Faithful Amol Rajan has argued.

King Kenny might be too nice to win Celebrity Traitors

Journalist Amol Rajan initially proved he was a force to be reckoned with, but when Richard E. Grant and Maya selected James as the third Traitor, he was unceremoniously murdered.

“As to the eventual winner of the game? It could be any one of them. But I do know who the only loser was. It was the guy who stepped into a coffin in episode one – and never got out. I hear he’s still trapped in there,” he wrote in a new opinion piece in Metro.

Though he was only in a single episode before his murder, Amol got to know a few of his fellow celebrities and has continued to message Kenny from the afterlife. He knows him pretty well at this point, but doesn’t believe he’s got the grit to throw his fellow Traitors under the bus – if it comes to that.

“And what of Kenny? His alliance with Maya Jama is obviously very powerful, but I have a theory: He’s too nice to be an unfaithful Traitor,” he argued.

“The Kenny I got to know, and have been WhatsApping with, is fiercely competitive, yes; but he’s a sweet guy who knows that, being television, this is a popularity contest, not 12 rounds in the ring. He’s too smart to come across as nasty on television.”

Of course, there are dozens of ways the final two episodes could play out, and that includes all three of the Traitors winning. But Kenny better hope that Maya is feeling magnanimous, because I know she won’t be taking prisoners if it comes down to betraying her fellow Traitors.

Poor James, he’d be done for.

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Featured image credit: BBC