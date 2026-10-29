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The strict amount of contact the Celebrity Traitors cast are allowed with the outside world

The rule is very specific

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Traitors has some very strict rules for its contestants, and the celebrity version is no different, including rigorous limits on contact with the outside world. 

Celebrity Traitors 2026 is in its final week of airing, but the show was actually filmed over two weeks back in late May to early June, when the celebs were in a secluded bubble where they could hardly even speak to their families. 

Nick Mohammed, who was on the show last year, has revealed that they are only allowed one FaceTime call per day to check in with their loved ones. 

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, he said: “I was allowed once a day to FaceTime them [his children], but only with the producers listening into the phone calls. Because if anything gets out, the game was over, really.

“So that was the most difficult thing, and not being able to tell them exactly when I would be going because I didn’t know – I could be back in 48 hours, I could be gone in three weeks, which turned out I was.”

Credit: BBC

In an interview with The Times, this year’s cast member James Acaster revealed that the calls can only last 10 minutes, and confirmed that production are still watching the whole time, so there’s no privacy.

“A member of the production team is there with you, so you can’t have an authentic conversation because you can’t tell them anything that’s happening,” he said. 

The calls are closely monitored, and the member of production will butt in if one of the celebrities tells a family member something they’re not supposed to. 

Acaster said: “At one point my partner said, ‘Have you caught the sun?’ I was saying, ‘Oh yeah, we were outside for one of the missions.’ I was told I couldn’t even tell her that.”

A Traitors representative told HuffPost UK the rules are in place to “protect the integrity of the show” and the celebrities are made very aware of them before signing their contracts. 

Credit: BBC

“We want everyone to have a good experience, and the door is always open to discussing feedback with all players directly,” they said. 

“The Traitors is an immersive game, and for the short period of filming it’s important that external contact is limited to protect the integrity of the game so there can be no risk of outside influence. This is made clear to all participants ahead of them deciding to take part in the show.”

That’s not the only strict rule either. Celebrities have to give up their mobile phones and are only allowed to have two alcoholic drinks per night. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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