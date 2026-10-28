The most jarring opinions John shared with Sarah on Love Is Blind US season 11

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His mother called him “sweet”. His father called him “a critical thinker”. I beg to differ. Here are the most jarring opinions we’ve seen John say on Love Is Blind US season 11.

Remember: John says he is not “anti-vax”, and he believes abortion should be legal. He wrote on his Instagram after Love Is Blind went on Netflix: “I believe in a woman’s right to choose. I tried to communicate during our conversation that I don’t believe abortion should be illegal. I’m not ‘anti-vax.'”

‘It doesn’t bother me’

I haven’t inserted a picture of the biohazard that was John’s apartment. I try to avoid nausea. But after the tour, Sarah expressed her concerns about living with John. She pointed out that in heterosexual romantic relationships, women often have “the mental load” of looking after a home.

It could perhaps be argued that John’s comment about women being “nesters” was intended as a sarcastic joke, and the comedic timing didn’t come across right in the edit. Perhaps.

But then Sarah explained how in lots of relationships, women end up being “managers”, and men only do chores when they are told to. John’s response was: “It doesn’t bother me, honestly. Is that a problem?”

Erm, I think it’s a problem that you think this conversation is about the negative impacts on you?!

‘It’s just milk from a cow’

I don’t know what’s more alarming. That Sarah, the beautiful, personable, seemingly popular and supposedly clever healthcare worker seems to be settling for a man who drinks a glass of “raw milk” with dinner daily? Or, that the primary education system in the USA has resulted in this grown adult not quite getting how pasteurisation or vaccination work?

In the extraordinarily unlikely event that John from Love Is Blind ever reads this, then I’d really recommend you take a look at this article on hygiene and microorganisms. It was written for six-year-olds.

‘Healthcare for women’ is ‘nuanced’

Sarah’s mother brought up the subject of “healthcare for women”.

John responded: “I think, if it’s what I’m thinking you’re talking about, I think it’s incredibly, like, nuanced, and it’s like, all you hear is the loudest people on the extremes of both sides. And we talked about it. And I don’t think it should be illegal, obviously.”

Uh, well maybe it all looks that way from where he’s sitting on the fence?

The comments on abortion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Shannon (@johnshannon_)

Here’s a reminder once again of what John said to Sarah in the pods.

“I don’t at all think abortion should be illegal, but it’s a very sad thing. People will be like, ‘Well, what about this girl who’s 11 and she’s pregnant by her uncle. She doesn’t deserve to have an abortion?’ And it’s like, ‘Okay, that’s horrible.’ But why does that justify having an abortion at six months because you just never got around to it?”

Let’s just end with that, shall we?

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix