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The huge wages the Love Is Blind season 11 cast were earning in their jobs before the pods

They don’t need more cash, that’s for sure

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Taking a look at the wages the cast of Love Is Blind season 11 earned in their jobs before the show proves one thing and one thing only: I am by no means surprised expressions of wealth have come up so much. 

They’re earning stacks of cash in their jobs, and some of our cast members have held impressive corporate positions for years, earning themselves respectable roles that pay well. 

Here’s a rundown of the jobs the cast of Love Is Blind season 11 had before the show, and the average wages they could expect to be bringing home in that role. 

12. Wilnie – $72k

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Wilnie is a mental health counsellor. In Boston, this pays around $72k per year. 

11. Cam – $77k

via Netflix

Cam works in HR, as a HR coordinator. His LinkedIn is very limited, and just further explains that his position is working for a company Applied Geographics. This role carries an average salary of $77k. 

10. Sarah – $110k

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Sarah works as a healthcare program manager, and her job was one of the reasons people were surprised she accepted a proposal from John. Anyway, her role carries an average salary of $110k in Boston, as per Indeed. 

9. Blake – $126k

via Netflix

Blake has a rogue job, so his salary should be taken with a pinch of salt. Blake is a captain at Sailing Collective, a private yacht charter company. The earnings in this kind of role hugely depend on the yacht size, the types of charters, and how often he goes out. But, on average this pays around $126k per year. 

8. Wilson – $136k

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Indeed estimates that senior compliance manager Wilson is taking home around $136k per year. 

7. John – $144k

via Netflix

John works as an account executive, which could be earning him around $144k. He works for a company called Shannon Corporation, which appears to be a family business run by three Shannon brothers. Shannon is John’s last name, btw. 

6. Erika – $168k

via Netflix

Erika is a senior marketing manager at ServiceTitan, a Los Angeles based company. She works remotely in Conneticut, where the average salary for this role is around $168k. 

5. Michaella – $170k 

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Michaella works in retail consultancy, and currently holds a role as a Vice President, as well as having founded her own business. The average salary for the roles she has is around $170k. 

4. Jax – $190k

via Netflix

Jax owns her own skincare business and boutique, and it’s made her a millionaire. Regardless of how much money she’s earning from her personal wage, Jax Skincare and HOUSE OF JAX are making bank. She’s worth around $2million, based on a valuation of her company

That being said, the average business owner in Boston is paying themselves a salary of around $190k per year. 

3. Aneha – $198k 

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Aneha might be one of the younger cast members this year, but that hasn’t stopped her. She’s a principal engineer, and the average salary for this is $198k per year in Boston, according to Indeed. 

2. Stew – $220k 

via Netflix

Stew made many a humble brag about his life and upbringing. No matter what, you can’t deny he’s successful in his career. He is currently Director of Engineering for SharkNinja. He’s worked there for over six years, having worked up the ladder to a very respectable position. 

According to SharkNinja’s career’s portal, the job title Stew has carries an annual salary, for new starters, of around $200k. The upper bracket of the salary is $220k, which you would imagine Stew is now earning, having held the role for so long. Stew has launched a number of products for the company, including air purifiers and fans.

The brand has now been sharing funny videos about him returning to work after Love Is Blind. Stew’s a good sport!

1. Rob – $250k

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Rob works in AI infrastructure sales, and honestly, all I know about what that entails is a huge payslip. According to a site which breaks down how much people in AI infrastructure roles are earning, a job like his in Boston carries an average salary of $250k. 

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Love Is Blind Money Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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