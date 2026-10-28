The least popular Love Is Blind US S11 couples, based on how few Instagram followers they have

Sarah is the most followed girl this year

2 hours ago

Netflix viewers don’t seem to have much love for the cast of Love Is Blind US season 11. The participants from Boston seem to range from bland to childish to John. Here’s a look at which Love Is Blind season 11 couples are the most and least popular, based on how many Instagram followers they have (at the time of writing, anyway).

6. Blake and Erika

Believe it or not, Blake and Erika are the most popular Love Is Blind couple from season 11. Blake is now up to 21,800 Instagram followers, and Erika 15,700.

5. Jax and Stew

To be fair, these two did have a bit of a head start with their social media. Jax already has a skincare brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jaxguelli)

Her personal account now has 17,900 Instagram followers. Stew is up to 17,800.

4. Michaella and Rob

Michaella has amassed 17,900 Instagram followers, while Rob has 6,719. Hmm, is this evidence of who won the break-up?

3. John and Sarah

Er, John has 3,404 Instagram followers. Do that many people want to here more of his thoughts on vaccinations and the pro-choice movement?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Shannon (@johnshannon_)

On the other hand, Sarah has 19,200 followers on Instagram.

2. Aneha and Cam

Er, these two have not exactly experienced a surge in popularity since they went on TV. 4,730 Instagram accounts are following Aneha’s. Cam has slightly more – 6,428.

1. Wilnie and Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson (@willymilll)

It seems rather unfair that Wilnie and Wilson are the least followed Love Is Blind couple from 2026. I feel we’ve barely seen them compared to some of the others? Wilnie has 2,889 Instagram followers and Wilson has 3,986.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix