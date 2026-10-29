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Leigh-Anne reveals the Celebrity Traitors moments we didn’t see on screen, as she spills secrets

‘So much more happens’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Leigh-Anne has made it all the way to the final 10 of Celebrity Traitors, and she’s now spilling some behind-the-scenes secrets about what really went down inside the castle.

Speaking to The Times’ beauty desk, Leigh-Anne opened up about feeling underestimated by her fellow contestants, her unexpected rivalry with Ross Kemp and the surprisingly strict rules everyone had to follow while filming.

Via YouTube

She admitted that she didn’t always feel like the other contestants gave her enough credit for her detective skills.

“I definitely felt a little bit underestimated, not going to lie,” she said.

She thinks it may have started during a challenge in which contestants had to vote for the person they thought was most like the “head of the table” and the person who had their “head in the clouds”.

Leigh-Anne and Jerry Hall were both picked for the latter category, which clearly didn’t go down brilliantly with the singer.

“And I was thinking, excuse me, listen, I know I’m a little bit like reserved and I’d felt like that was a little bit unfair,” she explained. “I feel like I was on to things, but then I didn’t want to push too hard because there’s always that fear of getting murdered, you know? Like no one wants to be out, you know?”

Via BBC

Watching the episodes back has also given Leigh-Anne a different perspective on what was happening behind her back, including just how much she and Ross Kemp were targeting one another.

She explained that seeing the finished episodes was fascinating because there were conversations she hadn’t known about while filming.

“Even when Ross turned to James Blunt and was like, ‘Leigh-Anne’s a Traitor’, I was watching that and I was like, I didn’t realize how much we were gunning for each other me and Ross at the same time,” she said. “We loved each other too, like got on really well with him.”

For Leigh-Anne, experiencing the game firsthand and seeing the final edit are two completely different things.

“It’s just like really interesting to watch and like obviously like living it is one thing and watching the edits back is a completely different thing. So much more happens as well that you don’t see and you don’t like to make the stories more elaborate and make more sense.”

With Leigh-Anne still in the running as the competition heads towards its conclusion, we’ll have to see whether her instincts are enough to get her to the end.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube, BBC

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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