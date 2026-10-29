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Woman who pooped herself at HYROX shares another grovelling apology as she returns to race

It’s wild that she’s brought it up again

Ellissa Bain | Trends

The woman who went viral after soiling herself at a HYROX event in China last month has spoken out about the incident once again and revealed she’s returning to the competition. She really should have left this one in the past. 

During the race in Beijing on 12th September, elite athlete Joanna Wietrzyk pooped herself at the fourth station while she was doing the burpee jumps, and continued to finish the race with poop running down her legs. 

Everyone was, rightly so, absolutely horrified, because the whole thing was not only disgusting but also a major biohazard. She actually ended up winning the entire race, but ended up forfeiting the win and withdrawing her trophy after the backlash. 

Credit: Burak Basturk/MEI/SIPA/Shutterstock

Wietrzyk made a public apology at the time, as did HYROX, who were criticised for letting her continue the race. Now, she’s going to compete again at HYROX in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, 30th October, ane she’s apologised once again. 

In a video on Instagram, the 24-year-old said: “So, I’ve had some time to reflect over the past six to eight weeks on everything that happened in Beijing. And, firstly, I just want to say that I’m truly, truly so sorry to everyone that I affected, whether they were spectators or participants out on that race floor, for my decision to choose to continue to race. Having that time to reflect, I’ve really learned a lot from the situation. And yeah, I am very, very sorry for it all.”

She went on to thank everyone who has given her support and said: “It’s been a very hard situation to navigate for me and very confronting, as well, so all the support, whether it was personally or through my team, has been so incredible. It goes a lot longer in a far longer way than I can truly express right now, so thank you so much for that.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joanna Wietrzyk (@joannawietrzyk)

Wietrzyk first apologised a few days after the incident, writing on Instagram: “Personal statement: I want to offer my sincere apology to the people of China, my fellow competitors, the spectators and the HYROX organisers for what happened during the race in Beijing.

“I felt completely fit and healthy at the start of the race, with no reason to expect any illness. Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track. I recognise that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused.”

The fitness race’s co-founder Moritz Fuerste said in a statement: “I need to address all of you directly concerning the recent events in China. I apologise to all [who] were directly or indirectly affected, as well as to everyone who felt like we did not handle the situation like we should have.

“HYROX made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race. In the end it is my job to foresee these potential incidents—and I did not. Of course, we started improving event processes, plus making rulebook changes immediately. As of this moment, there are new rules and procedures in place to prevent situations like this from happening again. We learn and try to get better every day.”

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Featured image credit: Burak Basturk/MEI/SIPA/Shutterstock and Joanna Wietrzyk/Instagram

More on: News Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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