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York St John business school sponsors Press Business Awards

York Business School proud to sponsor Press Business Awards fulfilling their commitment to the next generation of business leaders

Esme Hills | News

York Business School at York St John University is proudly sponsoring this year’s Press Business Awards.

This celebrates the outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs and organisations whose innovation and leadership is shaping the future of York and the wider region.

This sponsorship comes at an excellent time following the opening of the university’s new Kings Manor site in the centre of York.

Developing the next generation of business leaders 

Kings Manor will provide a new hub for engagement between the wider community and University. It will include dedicated facilities for York Business School’s Business Clinic and York St John Law Clinic.

Through these clinics, academics and student colleagues provide pro bono business consultancy and legal support to organisations across the city and region. This gives students valuable work experience of working on real-world challenges.

For York Business School, this commitment fulfils their mission in supporting both the development of the next generation of business leaders and the growth of the regional economy.

‘Giving our students the opportunity’

Professor Brendan Paddison told The York Press:  “We are delighted to sponsor The Press Business Awards and to celebrate the remarkable contribution businesses across York and North Yorkshire make to our economy and our communities.

“This has been a particularly significant year for York Business School, with the opening of our new King’s Manor site creating exciting opportunities to deepen our engagement with the city and the wider region.

“Through our Business Clinic and Law Clinic, we are looking forward to providing meaningful, pro bono support to local organisations while giving our students the opportunity to apply their knowledge and make a real difference.”

York Business School is proud to play its part as York continues to build its reputation as a centre for business, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Esme Hills | News
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