York city centre is getting its first ice rink in 16 years

An ice rink including hourly snowfall is returning to York this Christmas

6 hours ago

York’s city centre will have an ice rink for the first time since 2010, with Thor’s on Ice opening in Museum Gardens on November 13th.

The 4,950 sq ft pop-up rink will run until January 3rd, with hourly snowfall, live entertainment and seasonal street food.

The rink is being organised by the team behind Thor’s tipi, which is returning to York for its fourth year. The winter tipi will be set up alongside the rink on a paved patio near York Art Gallery and Thor’s on Ice has promised a “full winter wonderland experience.

Festive drinks are also promised, brought to York through a partnership between Thor’s tipi and York restaurant Lucia.

Lucia to serve festive cocktails at York ice rink

Lucia will be collaborating with Veuve Clicquot and be serving festive drinks, including cocktails exclusively created for the partnership.

Operations Director at Lucia, Darioush Shahidi, told The York Press: “Christmas in York has such a special atmosphere, and we’re thrilled to be working with THOR’S on ICE to be part of the celebrations in a new way.”

The ice rink will be erected in York’s Museum Gardens on a paved patio by the York Art Gallery, paired with Thor’s trademark winter tipi, returning for the fourth year in a row.

Lucia’s Swinegate terrace will also be “joining in the magic” next to the rink, boasting blankets, Christmas trees and snowy decorations.

Mr Shahidi said: “We hope people will make Lucia part of their Christmas traditions, whether that’s catching up over cocktails, gathering for a festive meal or making a whole evening of their visit to the ice.”

Slots on the rink will last 45 minutes, with tickets starting at £11 for children and £12 for adults.