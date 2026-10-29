Bombshell moment set to derail the entire series right before The Celebrity Traitors final

6 hours ago

The drama isn’t even nearly over. It’s been reported that we’re set for a huge bombshell moment in tonight’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors, that will cause havoc going into the final.

This week, the show will come to an end. And right now, it’s really looking as though the Traitors will be successful. The Traitors have slipped up loads of times, but so far, nobody has noticed. But apparently, the final isn’t going to be as predictable as we might think, as something is set to happen that will change it all.

In the last episode, Maya Jama boasted to her fellow Traitors James A and King Kenny that they had “completed the game” after everyone said they were the most trustworthy. However, although we don’t know the full context of the drama that happens tonight, it really sounds as though they were too premature in declaring this.

A TV insider has spilled to The Sun: “Just when you think you know exactly how the series will play out, there’s another sensational turn of events. It’s one which no one is likely to see coming — the producers of the show certainly didn’t predict it.

“The likes of this has never been seen on the show before, and may never be seen again. It all adds up to make the semi-final an absolutely unmissable episode and the perfect lead into the finale on Friday.”

Nothing further has been shared, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see. However, The Sun has reported the moment “alters the course of the series with hours to go”. It sounds juicy!

Will the Traitors actually be victorious? Is this last minute twist going to be a win for the Faithfuls and they’ll actually pull it out the bag? Is anyone else just ridiculously excited? I can’t wait!

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