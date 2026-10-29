People are convinced Selling Sunset’s Emma is shading Chrishell after her split, and it adds up

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People are convinced that fellow Selling Sunset realtor Emma Hernan is shading Chrishell Stause, after it was announced she’d split from her partner G Flip.

At the start of the week, Chrishell posted a video saying she and G Flip were over, after four years together and three years of marriage. In a teary Instagram video, she said she and her former partner will be treating their “public separation” with love and respect for one another.

The other cast members from Selling Sunset have spoken out and said they weren’t shocked by the split, but now Emma has indirectly had her say.

“In our own little world,” Emma said in an Instagram post, with a bunch of photos of herself and her boyfriend Blake. The photos were posted from The Bahamas, literally within hours of Chrishell’s video.

“Did she post this because Chrishell posted that her and G broke up,” one of the top comments questioned. Another added: “Posting this straight after Chrishell has said she is separating for G Flip is wild,” added another.

A further person managed to note the exact time difference, and said: “Not Emma posting this 90 minutes after Chrishell’s break-up announcement.” Yikes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Hernan (@emmahernan)

Chrishell and Emma fell out, and it was largely over her boyfriend

What makes this situation stand out more, is that the reason Emma and Chrishell aren’t friends anymore is because of her boyfriend. On the show, we saw Chrishell and Chelsea Lazkani meet Blake for the first time, and it was awkward.

It was mentioned that Chrishell “hates” Blake, and Emma said she invited him along to iron out their differences. Chrishell had previously said she’d fallen out with Emma because of Blake’s apparent political views and, shall we say, choice of words.

In a video, Chrishell was asked: “What’s happening with you and Emma? Hot topic on Reddit.” Chrishell, brutally, replied: “Ask her about her MAGA boyfriend who told me pronouns are dumb and that he likes to use the N word. I just can’t with that. Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar.”

Blake went on to say that he and Chrishell “have never discussed political views” and added he “does not use derogatory language about anyone.”

The drama was later brought up once again at the Selling Sunset reunion, and it was made very clear that Chrishell and Emma’s friendship was firmly over.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @chrishell.stause and @emmahernan.