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Joanne McNally’s motivation behind chaotic Traitors voting is either genius or pure delusion

‘I stand by my strategy’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

I’m really (really) hoping that Joanne McNally doesn’t get banished this week, because her chaotic take on strategy is as gripping as it is confusing. 

Though she would have made a brilliant Traitor, as evidenced by her long-ass history of lying, Joanne McNally was named Faithful. I can’t say she’s done that good a job, because between awful theories and the many instances she shifted suspicions onto herself, it’s a miracle she’s still in the show. 

Joanne’s strategy might seem directionless to us, but she’s shared some of her motivations behind earlier votes. 

Credit: BBC

The reason for Joanne McNally’s jarring voting record 

Across The Celebrity Traitors season two, Joanne McNally has proven that, time and time again, she doesn’t have the foggiest idea what’s going on. In the first roundtable, which saw literally everyone vote for Richard E. Grant, she went with Leigh-Anne Pinnock. After that, she voted for Jerry Hall when Myha’la was banished, and Sebastian Croft when Hannah Fry was banished. Admittedly, she was on the right side of history when voting for Julie and Joe, even though both of them were Faithfuls. 

Speaking on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Joanne revealed: “I stand by my strategy that if everyone is voting for the same person, what is the point of joining that pile on?”

I mean, in the case of Richard and Hannah, it was incredibly clear they were the Traitors. The point of “joining that pile on” is to, idk, play the game correctly? 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by My Therapist Ghosted Me (@mtgmpod)

Hilariously, her co-host, Vogue Williams, pointed out that she can’t even keep to her own strategy. Everyone piled on Joe Lycett, Joanne included, but she just forgot. 

She laughed: “Well, you know I don’t watch the show because I just don’t do that. So, I texted Joe when I knew his banishment episode had gone out and I said something along the lines of, ‘I’m delighted I didn’t vote for you because I don’t like pile ons.’ And he just wrote back, ‘Joanne, you did.'”

It’s hard to tell whether Joanne’s plan of being an outlier is genius or incredibly silly. Still, it’s evidently working for her so far, even if everyone is suspicious of her. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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