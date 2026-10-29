The Tab

Leigh-Anne reveals who she was closest to on Celebrity Traitors, explaining the castle dynamic

She had a solid group in there

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The dynamic in the Celebrity Traitors castle is always fascinating, and we’ve all been dying to know who was actually close with in there. Finally, Leigh-Anne has dropped some of the gossip. 

She’s one of the final Faithfuls left in the castle, and what seemingly helped her get so far was having a very loyal group of close friends around her, which we haven’t really seen on screen. 

Speaking to The Times this week, Leigh-Anne said she was closest to Romesh, Rob, Julie, Maya, Myha’la and most surprisingly to her… Michael Sheen. 

“Oh my gosh, Romesh, Rob. Love them. Belly laughing. They made me laugh so much. Obsessed with them,” she said. “Rob’s got silly humour and I’m silly as well so it was just so funny.”

When asked if anyone surprised her, she added: “Me and Michael Sheen – love him. Honestly, I felt like he looked after me. He was so lovely.

“And Julie, I loved. Maya [too]. We’d only really bumped into each other at events and things, never really got to know each other. Absolutely love her. Myha’la as well! I was gutted when she went. Loved her.”

Credit: BBC

However, Julie didn’t actually list Leigh-Anne as one of her closest people in there. She told Good Housekeeping she was in a little trio with Romesh and Ross. 

“Romesh [Ranganathan] is one of the greatest human beings,” she said. “We were in there right at the start, alongside Ross Kemp. The three of us were a very unlikely little threesome. I adored Ross, too.”

Julie explained that friendships between the celebrities usually form in the car, when they’re off camera and not allowed to discuss the game. 

“The extraordinary thing is that you’re all on the same footing. There’s no status at all. You have these accelerated friendships because there’s a lot of time off-camera when you’re travelling in cars together and aren’t allowed to discuss the game,” she said. 

“People tell you about their lives; I found out so much about people, and I was really touched that they trusted me.”

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Joanne McNally’s motivation behind chaotic Traitors voting is either genius or pure delusion

The strict amount of contact the Celebrity Traitors cast are allowed with the outside world

People think Leigh-Anne being ignored on Celebrity Traitors could actually help her win

Latest

Early breakfast to hotels at 3am: The daily routine for celebs filming in The Celebrity Traitors castle

Hayley Soen

Psychological checks take place every day

Try not to laugh, but Freddy Krueger is being cancelled after people learned his backstory

Kieran Galpin

Shockingly, the man with finger knives is not a good dude

Leigh-Anne reveals who she was closest to on Celebrity Traitors, explaining the castle dynamic

Ellissa Bain

She had a solid group in there

Leigh-Anne reveals the Celebrity Traitors moments we didn’t see on screen, as she spills secrets

Hebe Hancock

‘So much more happens’

love is blind us season 11 blake and erika and blake's offputting friends

Love Is Blind’s Erika fell for Blake in the first place because of unaired DMCs from the pods

Claudia Cox

Erika cited the ‘invisible string theory’

Joanne McNally’s motivation behind chaotic Traitors voting is either genius or pure delusion

Kieran Galpin

‘I stand by my strategy’

The strict amount of contact the Celebrity Traitors cast are allowed with the outside world

Ellissa Bain

The rule is very specific

People think Leigh-Anne being ignored on Celebrity Traitors could actually help her win

Hebe Hancock

She’s gone under the radar

esther and a load of university of cambridge grads at senate house most employable grads uk universities

The 14 UK universities producing the most employable grads in 2027, according to hiring managers

Claudia Cox

Several Russell Group unis are on the list

Woman who pooped herself at HYROX shares another grovelling apology as she returns to race

Ellissa Bain

It’s wild that she’s brought it up again

Murdered Celebrity Traitors star exposes Kenny’s downfall, and it’s why he simply can’t win

Kieran Galpin

It’s going to be Maya, calling it now

Chrishell and Emma

People are convinced Selling Sunset’s Emma is shading Chrishell after her split, and it adds up

Hayley Soen

Not a great look

The ultimate student watchlist: Autumn edition

Millie Sharpley

Sorry, I’m busy rewatching Gilmore Girls for the 11th time

York city centre is getting its first ice rink in 16 years

Izzy Cartwright

An ice rink including hourly snowfall is returning to York this Christmas

York St John business school sponsors Press Business Awards

Esme Hills

York Business School proud to sponsor Press Business Awards fulfilling their commitment to the next generation of business leaders

Bombshell moment set to derail the entire series right before The Celebrity Traitors final

Hayley Soen

It ‘alters the course of the series with hours to go’

love is blind us season 11 john and sarah

The most jarring opinions John shared with Sarah on Love Is Blind US season 11

Claudia Cox

I’m never getting over his milk preferences

love is blind us season 11 couples and then the instagram colours behind

The least popular Love Is Blind US S11 couples, based on how few Instagram followers they have

Claudia Cox

Sarah is the most followed girl this year

The huge wages the Love Is Blind season 11 cast were earning in their jobs before the pods

Hayley Soen

They don’t need more cash, that’s for sure

Apparently, Kenny revealed he’s a Traitor TWICE and I was too busy mourning Miranda to notice

Kieran Galpin

Thursday could prove intense