Leigh-Anne reveals who she was closest to on Celebrity Traitors, explaining the castle dynamic

3 hours ago

The dynamic in the Celebrity Traitors castle is always fascinating, and we’ve all been dying to know who was actually close with in there. Finally, Leigh-Anne has dropped some of the gossip.

She’s one of the final Faithfuls left in the castle, and what seemingly helped her get so far was having a very loyal group of close friends around her, which we haven’t really seen on screen.

Speaking to The Times this week, Leigh-Anne said she was closest to Romesh, Rob, Julie, Maya, Myha’la and most surprisingly to her… Michael Sheen.

“Oh my gosh, Romesh, Rob. Love them. Belly laughing. They made me laugh so much. Obsessed with them,” she said. “Rob’s got silly humour and I’m silly as well so it was just so funny.”

When asked if anyone surprised her, she added: “Me and Michael Sheen – love him. Honestly, I felt like he looked after me. He was so lovely.

“And Julie, I loved. Maya [too]. We’d only really bumped into each other at events and things, never really got to know each other. Absolutely love her. Myha’la as well! I was gutted when she went. Loved her.”

However, Julie didn’t actually list Leigh-Anne as one of her closest people in there. She told Good Housekeeping she was in a little trio with Romesh and Ross.

“Romesh [Ranganathan] is one of the greatest human beings,” she said. “We were in there right at the start, alongside Ross Kemp. The three of us were a very unlikely little threesome. I adored Ross, too.”

Julie explained that friendships between the celebrities usually form in the car, when they’re off camera and not allowed to discuss the game.

“The extraordinary thing is that you’re all on the same footing. There’s no status at all. You have these accelerated friendships because there’s a lot of time off-camera when you’re travelling in cars together and aren’t allowed to discuss the game,” she said.

“People tell you about their lives; I found out so much about people, and I was really touched that they trusted me.”

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Featured image credit: BBC