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love is blind us season 11 blake and erika and blake's offputting friends

Love Is Blind’s Erika fell for Blake in the first place because of unaired DMCs from the pods

Erika cited the ‘invisible string theory’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Blake Carver and Erika Ellis are one of the more tolerable couples from Love Is Blind US season 11. But their relationship doesn’t make much sense to Netflix viewers. He is all about boats, she isn’t, and that’s pretty much all we know about them. Erika has now detailed the unaired conversations she had with Blake in the pods, which explain what they liked about each other in the first place. I’m kind of rooting for them now.

Erika said on The Viall Files podcast: “When you’re watching the pods, things are obviously very expedited. There’s thousands of hours of footage that’s captured and you get maybe seven minutes to see it kind of all come together.

“One thing that was so interesting about Blake and I [was that] we didn’t even talk about our careers until like four or five dates in.”

love is blind blake and erika

Blake and Erika having a DMC in the pods
(Image via Netflix)

During those first few rounds in the Love Is Blind pods, Blake and Erika bonded over several trippy “invisible string theory” moments. She explained: “We were living in San Diego at the same time. We both have family and home space in Wisconsin. We were in Barcelona at the same time. I opened a distillery, I opened a kombuchery.

“Like, there [were] just so many things that we were talking about where his career was not the first thing that we touched. But a lot of the gals in the lounge were talking about a fisherman, or a captain, and I didn’t even know that that was Blake straight out of the gate. And I really do feel like I got to fall in love a bit with Blake outside of his career, which was a really interesting experience.

Blake and Erika and a load of dogs(Image via Netflix)

Blake and Erika and a load of dogs
(Image via Netflix)

“But also he was able to tell me about his career on his own time, and we started to peel that onion back. I would say that in the middle of the pod dating timeframe, I feel like we tried to prioritise love over logistics.”

Erika added that she is “a very logical person” and she feels she is “maybe getting a little bit of slack from the internet for living in the clouds a little bit”.

Yikes, was that a clue?

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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