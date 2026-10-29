People think Leigh-Anne being ignored on Celebrity Traitors could actually help her win

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Leigh-Anne Pinnock could be one of the Faithfuls’ biggest assets on Celebrity Traitors, if only her fellow contestants would actually listen to her.

The former Little Mix singer has been clocking some suspicious behaviour, and her theories have come dangerously close to exposing the real Traitors. Her fellow players don’t seem particularly interested in taking her seriously, though.

At the roundtable, Leigh-Anne has repeatedly made observations that deserve a little more attention. Instead, she’s often been left on the sidelines while the group chases other theories.

even hannah fry has said she’s impressed with how accurate leigh-anne has been 😭 #celebritytraitors https://t.co/yISQPAZ63K — • (@jxdepinnock) October 23, 2026

That’s not to say she’s escaped suspicion entirely. Joanne McNally previously questioned Leigh-Anne over putting on make-up late at night, Ross Kemp suspected she had murdered him in plain sight, and Michael Sheen even questioned her for teaching Miranda Hart a dance. Yes, really.

She’s also been saved by receiving a key during one of the game’s twists, giving her a lucky escape from the chopping block.

poor leigh-anne 😭😭😭 sus for make up, sus for being cold, sus for dancing 😭😭😭😭 #celebritytraitors — lestat belly button piercing advocate (@deroancourt) October 22, 2026

The situation has added fuel to the ongoing sexism debate surrounding this series of Celebrity Traitors. People have questioned whether male contestants likeMichael Sheen and James Blunt have been too quick to dismiss the women’s theories while giving their own suspicions more weight. Sharon Rooney and Leigh-Anne are among the women whose contributions have come under scrutiny.

it brings me no pleasure to report that michael sheen doesn’t come across that well in celebrity traitors in regards to how he treats leigh-anne and sharon — bethany (@thenightbethore) October 24, 2026

Staying relatively unnoticed could actually end up being her biggest advantage. While other Faithfuls attract suspicion or get caught up in increasingly elaborate theories, Leigh-Anne has managed to remain in the game without becoming a major target for most of the series.

If she can keep that up while continuing to trust her instincts, she could be in a strong position heading towards the end. Her theories have repeatedly pointed in the right direction, and the Faithfuls might want to start listening before it’s too late.

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Featured image via BBC