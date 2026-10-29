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HYROX cruise

Inside HYROX Cruise: The four day ‘fitness at sea’ experience with round-the-clock workouts

It sounds gruelling

Hayley Soen | Trends

Some of us only know HYROX because of the girl who pooped herself. Or maybe because of the viral tweets about how HYROX got its name that you see going around every now and then. But, there are some people who are so deep in the HYROX world that they’re actually going on a cruise based around it. Yep, that’s a thing. 

There is an actual cruise liner that hosts HYROX, and athletes pay good money to do it. The brand markets it as “the evolution of fitness travel” and says it’s “the most immersive HYROX training and lifestyle experience we have ever built.”

Welcome aboard, I guess?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HYROX EXPERIENCES (@hyroxexperiences)

The HYROX Cruise is four days and most recently set sail this month

The ship most recently set sail on October 21st, and returned on the 25th. It left from Palma de Mallorca, with stops at Marseille and Barcelona. 

The boat is called Mein Schiff 4, which is described as “a modern and elegant cruise ship where comfort, and adventure come together. Every space, from the spacious cabins to the variety of restaurants and lounges, is designed to make your journey unforgettable. Relax in the spa, enjoy premium food and drinks or soak up the sun on expansive decks with breathtaking ocean views.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HYROX EXPERIENCES (@hyroxexperiences)

The routine sounds intense 

Across the four days at sea, athletes on the ship train with Elite 15 athletes, who are the top 15 ranking men and 15 ranking women across the sport. 

They also learn directly from the sport’s leading coaches, and access specific performance insights, from race strategy and sports science to recovery and nutrition. “Every part of the programme is designed to help you prepare smarter and perform harder in your next HYROX race,” the website explains

The itinerary of activities starts at 6am, and there is something going on non-stop, until 8pm. The classes you can do include: Sunset yoga, coached open gyms, Q&A sessions with pros, rowing labs, breath work, “365 POWER” workouts, endurance masterclasses, and mindset sessions. 

“Each session is designed around smarter preparation, sharper execution and a deeper understanding of HYROX,” it’s explained. Videos show athletes rowing out on the top deck, and doing laps.  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HYROX EXPERIENCES (@hyroxexperiences)

Now to what everyone wants to know: The cost of a HYROX Cruise

A balcony cabin on the ship will cost €3,399 (roughly £2,840) per cabin. It’s kitted out with a bathrobe, espresso machine, air conditioning, slippers, television, telephone, safe, hairdryer, bathroom with shower and toilet, and a balcony with a table and two chairs. 

It’s advertised as coming with an all-inclusive fitness package, which includes your four night stay, all food, full access to the activities and sessions, and access to the pool and sauna. 

Fancy it? 

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram and Günter Gräfenhain/imageBROKER/Shutterstock. 

More on: Cruise health Influencers Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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