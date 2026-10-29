Love Is Blind’s Wilson recalls ‘intense’ chat with Wilnie’s family about ‘household chores’

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On Love Is Blind season 11, we saw Wilson meet with his new fiancée Wilnie’s family and friends at a restaurant. The conversations – and particularly the comments about being “independent” and having “masculine energy” – were a bit hard to follow. Since this episode dropped on Netflix, Wilson has explained this scene was just a small part of an “intense” chat about “household chores” and “gender roles”.

Wilson said on The Viall Files podcast: “I was on the hot seat. People were curious, like, ‘Am I good enough for their baby girl?’ So [I was] trying to present myself as being worthy of Wilnie. It got pretty intense.”

Apparently, Wilson was trying to explain to Wilnie’s nearest and dearest what excited him about their life together. He continued: “One of the reasons me and Wilnie connected so well is this idea of a relationship is to make the life of my partner easier. Like, I think we touched on the topic of gender roles. I’m the type where I’ve been self-sufficient, independent for so long. I cook, I clean, I do all that stuff for myself.”

I should think so, at age 33.

“And obviously, when I’m in a relationship, I’m going to do that for my partner. So it’s not like, ‘Oh, I now have a partner! All of these chores, I’m alleviated from all of it!’ No, I want to do it together. When I envision my relationship, it’s us on a Sunday or Saturday where we’re doing household chores. She might be on one side of the house, I might be on the other, and we’re listening to the same music and just connecting and making it a fun, safe environment for the both of us.

“And that’s what I was trying to express to them. But I don’t think it really came off that way. It seemed like I wasn’t willing to support my partner, and that’s not the case at all. Like, I wold never degrade a woman to chores and categories. Some of my best friends in the entire world are women and I value women and respect them so much.”

Although Wilnie and Wilson survived the lead-up to their wedding, we’ll have to wait for the next batch of Love Is Blind episodes to drop on Netflix to see if they do get married for real.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix