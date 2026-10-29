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This psychologist’s quiz uses science to reveal whether you’d be a Faithful or a Traitor

This quiz made me sound like a sociopath

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Everyone has a pretty good understanding of whether they’d make a good Traitor on The Traitors, but it’s a shame there’s not a quiz to do the legwork for you. Oh wait, there totally is. 

The Traitors, and its celebrity counterpart, is not an exact science, and there’s technically no right way or wrong way to play the game. I take that back; Richard E. Grant’s tactics were most definitely the wrong way. 

How you play the game is 100 per cent your decision, and while most of us have an inkling of where our strengths and weaknesses are, why guess when science can do it for you? 

Credit: BBC

The Traitors Situational Judgement Quiz is so interesting 

The quiz, designed by Chartered Occupational Psychologist and psychometric testing expert Dr George Sik, only takes a few minutes to complete. Like other situational judgement quizzes, it uses your answers to create a picture of how you make decisions, thereby suggesting where you’d succeed the most. For instance, are you someone who would naturally want to control the game or build relationships with the other cast members? 

“The interesting thing about The Traitors is that it puts people into situations where there is rarely a straightforward answer,” Dr George Sik said. “You have incomplete information, competing priorities and enormous social pressure, so the decisions you make can tell us something about the way you approach situations where the outcome is uncertain.”

Credit: The Traitors Situational Judgement Quiz

“You’re having a one-on-one with Claudia. She asks whether you’d rather be a Faithful or a Traitor. What’s your instinct?” reads the first question. 

They are multiple-choice questions, and the possible answers are: 

  • Traitor. Having control over the game sounds exciting, and I’d want to see if I could outsmart everyone
  • Traitor. I’d want to understand how the game works before making any big decisions, and being on the inside gives me more information
  • Faithful. I’d rather work with the group to figure out what’s really going on
  • Traitor. I’d want to build relationships with everyone and use those connections to stay under the radar.

The questions follow as such, taking you through hypothetical scenarios. Things like how you’d feel at your first roundtable, and how you’d react to gaining a shield. 

Credit: The Traitors Situational Judgement Quiz

I answered the questions as myself and got The Master Manipulator at the end, meaning I’d probs excel at being a Traitor. 

“You’d be the player everyone realises was dangerous far too late. Your ability to keep people guessing could make you a formidable presence at the Round Table,” the quiz told me. 

To take the quiz yourself, click here

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Quizzes Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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