Sheffield City Council set to accept £1.44m to help rough sleepers

Charities warn that long-term support is needed to prevent people from becoming homeless again

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Sheffield City Council is being asked to accept nearly £1.5 million in funding to prevent rough sleeping this winter.

The council’s Housing Policy Committee is set to accept the funding on 22nd October to provide support during the colder months as well as help move people off the streets.

The committee chair, Councillor Douglas Johnson, told The Sheffield Tab: “A lot of sleepers are not being treated as human and that’s a real worry,

“Winter is a difficult time for anyone who is challenged with rough sleeping,

“It is really cold, and some people do not have a happy family to have a roast dinner with and it can be really tragic for them.”

The additional funding would support a more robust winter plan with the council aiming to move more people into accommodation.

The council owed a homelessness duty to 3,643 households in 2025/26, up from 3,402 the previous year.

The council’s approach focused not only on preventing homelessness but also on helping people avoid becoming homeless again after finding accommodation.

Johnson said: “Homeless people have often been through a lot of trauma and if things do not work out well, they are likely to have setbacks,

“It is really critical that there are people there to help them get over the setbacks otherwise they can easily become homeless again.”

Support can include helping people navigate practical issues such as maintaining utility services.

The council works with various organisations across Sheffield to support those experiencing homelessness. These include the Cathedral Archer Project, Framework Housing Association and Ben’s Centre, all of which provide outreach services to rough sleepers.

Sarah Batty, Ben’s Centre’s Chief Executive, said: “Sleeping rough is just a bit of a tip of the iceberg. There are people that live in insecure situations, at risk of homelessness and at risk of ending up on the streets as well,

“The investment is definitely welcomed. Short-term investment is one thing, but it’s the coordinators, the council and other services working together for the longer term.”

Ben’s Centre aims to ensure people experiencing homelessness can access basic necessities, even when they are struggling with drug or alcohol issues.

Batty said: “We intentionally remove those barriers so that people can access the things that they need, even if it’s just shelter and a bit of food.”

The £1.44 million is intended to fund emergency accommodation, support services and pathways into long-term housing. The accommodation can include bed and breakfast placements, with residents offered a private room and access to facilities tailored to their needs.

The council hopes that, within six months, more people will have been helped off the streets and will feel safe, valued and listened to.

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