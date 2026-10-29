How to have the spookiest day ever as a student living in Cardiff

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Halloween is upon us and as daylight savings has ended the night comes earlier bringing its spookiness along with it. If a night out is not for you, we have some ideas for you to have the spookiest day in Cardiff.

Kick-start the day

To start the day, head to a local coffee shop, Starbucks or Costa, and treat yourself to a pumpkin spice latte, or simply enjoy your favourite hot drink.

As the weather is getting colder it is the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit before a having a day packed with spooky adventures.

Fancy doing something fun and scary during the day?

Why not visit Halloween Island at Cardiff Bay (Alexandra Head)? Running from 25th–31st October, this immersive experience transforms the bay into a Halloween wonderland. Step on board a mysterious ghost ship voyage, or wonder through different immersive themed zones like a Pumpkin Village, and enjoy live shows including The Curse of Halloween Island.

Whether you’re a horror enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out with friends, there is something for everyone. Adult tickets priced at £14.50.

Looking for something a little more wholesome? Why not head over to Forage Farm, just outside of Cowbridge for a pumpkin-picking adventure? Gather all your friends, hunt for the perfect pumpkin and why not snap some autumnal photos while you’re there. Once you’re back, why not turn it into a friendly pumpkin carving competition with your housemates and see who can create the best or funniest design?

How about a nice brunch to help break up all your spooky activities?

After a busy morning, you’ll probably want some food.

On Saturday 31st October, Fight Club, on St Mary Street, is hosting a Halloween brunch with seating at 12–2pm and 2.30–4.30pm. It may be on the pricier side at £38 per person, but there is plenty included to make it worth the consideration for a special Halloween treat.

On arrival, guests receive either a cocktail, a bottle of prosecco or four beers, followed by two hours of unlimited pizza and an hour of darts. To make things more competitive, there are prizes available for the best dressed guest, so make sure your costume is up to scratch. So whether you are celebrating or just looking for fun, during Halloween, this is promised to be lots of fun!!

But if brunch is not your thing, why not keep it simple and head over to the Taf for Extra dirty, dirty Fridays? With up to 50 per cent off selected drinks and a live screening of The Traitors final, it’s a budget-friendly way to spend your afternoon/evening.

Evening ideas

As the evenings get darker and Cardiff is light with Halloween decorations, it’s time to decide how you’d like to spend your Halloween night.

For something different, why not take a visit to Cardiff Castle’s underground cinema? Set within one of Cardiff’s most iconic landmarks, it is the perfect place for a Halloween movie night. This year’s screening includes the great classics such as The Nightmare before Christmas, Little Shop of Horrors and, my personal favourite, Hocus Pocus. There’s an option for everyone and there’s something magical about watching films surrounded by the historic walls of the castle.

If you’re not one to stay outdoors, why not take a stroll through the city centre with friends and admire Cardiff’s Halloween displays? The castle comes alive with autumnal decoration, the perfect backdrop for an evening wander in the cold crisp air.

Looking for a spooky night out?

Halloween is one of the biggest nights of the year for Cardiff’s nightlife scene, and there is certainly no shortage of places to celebrate.

Kick off the evening at the Taf where you can enjoy 241 cocktails on Saturday before heading into town. Then it is time to show off your costume and embrace the chaos of Halloween night.

Live Lounge, Circuit, Y Plas and Misfits all host special Halloween-themed club nights, offering everything from fancy dress competitions to themed drinks and spooky decorations. Whether you’re aiming for terrifying, hilarious or adorable with your costume, Halloween is the perfect excuse to go all out.

After a lovely night of dancing and celebrating, what is more traditional than finishing your night out with a visit to Mama’s or Family Fish for some much- needed late night food?

Fancy a proper scare?

For those who think that Halloween should be full of scary activities, Fonmon Castle might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Located just outside Barry, this popular attraction offers a range of terrifying experiences including axe throwing, haunted scare run designed specifically for adults. With actors, jump scare and immersive horror experiences throughout the grounds, it is not for the faint- hearted.

Open nightly from 23rd-31st October, with entry for 6pm until 10pm and last admission at 8pm, Fonmon Castle provides a perfect opportunity to test your bravery. Tickets cost £15 plus a £1 booking fee, making it a great option for anyone looking for a genuine Halloween thrill.

Not wanting to leave the house?

Sometimes the best Halloween activities happen from the right old comfort of your home. Spend the afternoon baking spooky-themed cupcakes, decorating your house with pumpkins, fairy lights and cobwebs, or carving pumpkins whilst listening to your favourite Halloween playlist.

As the evening draws in, grab a cosy blanket, make yourself a hot chocolate, and settle down on the sofa for a Halloween movie marathon. Whether you are revisiting childhood favourites spooky film, watching a horror classic, or introducing your housemates to your favourite spooky film, it is the perfect way to round off the day.

With a warm drink in hand, your homemade cupcakes and all your mates gathered around, staying in might be one of your best Halloween plan after all.

Whatever your plans, whether you are chasing thrills, showing off your costume on a night out, carving pumpkins with your friends or enjoying a cosy movie night at home, Cardiff has plenty to offer this Halloween.

Hope you all have a fun and chaotic Halloween weekend!

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