The best last minute Halloween costumes to throw together at the witching hour

For anyone who left their costume a little too late…

4 hours ago

Between fending off the horrors of week four seminars and the evil spirits that possess the timetable, planning a Halloween costume seems like hell. Most of the ideas below need a hoodie or jacket, so they would be a good choice if you tend to fall ill easily or just want to stay warm this spooky season, especially given the recent storm.

Most of the ideas below can be put together from things already in your wardrobe, plus a few bits of paper, cardboard, and face paint. Some are quick and cheap, some are made for friendship groups, and a few are the ultimate lazy outfit. Pick one and have fun with it.

Film and TV Characters

Men in Black: Start with a classic black suit, white shirt, and black tie. Add some sunglasses and a pen, and for the final addition, print a small “MIB” badge, slip it into a plastic ID holder and hang it from a lanyard.

Loki (TVA Version): The Time Variance Authority look is mostly office wear. Put together a tan shirt, tie, brown trousers, and a lanyard, then print a fake “TVA” badge to clip on.

Lightning McQueen: Wear a red T-shirt or hoodie with yellow details. Cut a large “95” and a lightning bolt from paper or cardboard and tape or pin them to your chest.

Hot Priest from Fleabag: Dress all in black with a black shirt, black trousers, and a white clerical collar. You can make the collar from white card or paper by cutting a rectangle with a small notch and taping it around your neck. Add a cross necklace and a Bible or notebook to carry, and the emotional damage is complete.

Brokeback Mountain: Wear a plaid or denim shirt, jeans, boots, and a cowboy hat. Add a rope or belt as an accessory and keep your expression wistful. If you and a friend match, you have turned a costume into an entire tragic love story.

The Other Mother or Father from Coraline: Choose a smart, slightly old-fashioned outfit, such as a buttoned dress, a shirt and trousers, or a robe. The crucial part is the button eyes. Either wear round sunglasses with buttons attached, or carefully draw button eyes with black eyeliner. Smile constantly, but not in a reassuring way.

Gru from Despicable Me: Go for an all-black outfit with a striped scarf. Wear a black long-sleeve top, black trousers, and a grey-and-black striped scarf wrapped around your neck. Add a long cardboard nose if you are brave, and recruit a friend dressed in yellow to be your minion.

Rodrick Heffley: Wear a black band T-shirt, ripped jeans, and a flannel shirt tied around your waist. Mess up your hair, add a drumstick if you can find one, and maintain the expression of someone who has just been asked to do homework.

Mr Bean: Put together a brown tweed-style jacket, white shirt, thin red tie, dark trousers, and black shoes. Carry a small teddy bear and a briefcase or shopping bag. The finishing touch is a confused facial expression, especially when someone explains something perfectly normal to you.

Michael from The Office: Wear a simple suit accessorised with a purple bandana. Do not forget the annoying boss attitude.

Paddington Bear or Holt: Wear a blue duffel coat, a red hat, and carry a suitcase.

Joker (DC Comics): The outfit is simple, with a white shirt, a waistcoat if you have one, and a purple tie. The difficult part is the makeup. You’ll need white face paint, darkened eyes, green hair or a green wig, and a very exaggerated red smile. Give yourself plenty of time for the face.

Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service: Pair a navy dress, or a navy top and skirt, with black shoes and a big red bow in your hair. A black soft toy or a pair of cat ears makes a good stand-in for Jiji. A small red bag completes the “witch on her first delivery shift” look.

Soot Sprites from Spirited Away: Start with an all-black, grey, or dark brown outfit. Glue or safety-pin big cartoon eyes and colourful stars to it.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Wear a hoodie in your chipmunk’s colour (red for Alvin, green for Theodore, blue for Simon) and add the matching letter cut from felt or paper. Add a cap and sunglasses for Alvin and glasses for Simon. Finish with headband ears and suddenly your friend group has become a singing nuisance.

SpongeBob: SpongeBob is a relatively simple outfit all you need is a yellow top, brown shorts, white socks, a red tie, and black shoes. To accessorise remember to carry a trustworthy burger-flipping spatula.

Video Games:

Fireboy and Watergirl: This one is ideal for a pair. Wear red for fire and blue for water. To make the headpieces, cut flame and water-drop shapes from cardboard or paint (or print them), then glue them to two headbands. Let everything dry before wearing, unless you enjoy having cardboard stuck to your hair.

Zombie from Plants vs. Zombies: Wear a grey or brown shirt with ripped jeans and cut small tears into the fabric if you’re feeling committed. Pale your face with white or grey face paint, add dark circles under your eyes, and mess up your hair. Walk slowly with your arms slightly forward and occasionally stop to stare at a plant. Add a cardboard traffic cone for extra points.

Subway Surfers: Wear a hoodie, cap, backpack, and trainers, and carry a spray can. Add a skateboard if you have one, or simply run away from anyone dressed as a security guard for added authenticity.

Music Icons:

All of the following looks are inspired by actual people, so it is important to be respectful in how you put them together. They also give you plenty of material to draw on, so feel free to get creative while planning your outfit.

Chappell Roan: Chappell Roan’s style is quite distinctive and inspired hugely by drag, so it’s important to be mindful of that. Wear any cute campy dress and pair it with a red wig for added authenticity. As the makeup is the focal point of this look, don’t fear colourful elements, especially for the eye look. Don’t forget to go all out on the accessories.

David Bowie: Wear a bold patterned shirt or a brightly coloured jumpsuit with tight trousers. The makeup is the main event, so go for dramatic eyeshadow, sharp eyeliner, and a red lightning bolt across one side of your face.

Harry Styles: Wear a colourful printed shirt, tiny shorts, sunglasses, and boots or trainers. Add a feather boa, a handful of rings, and a few necklaces. The more playful and colourful the layers, the better it looks.

Cher: Cher has a lot of iconic looks, but most follow a simple pattern: a long, glamorous dress, preferably shiny, and a shawl. One of her most iconic looks comes from the first episode of her variety show. For this you’ll need a white sparkly halter top. If you don’t have one, make one from a long rectangular scarf by wrapping it around your chest and tying it at the back. Pair it with a sparkly skirt/trousers and some big hoops.

Classics:

Ghost: Take an old white sheet, hold it up to yourself, and mark where your eyes are. Cut two holes for your eyes, ensuring they aren’t too small. Drape the sheet over your head and optionally draw on a sad little mouth.

Skeleton: Wear all black, then draw or paint a white ribcage down the front of your top. Use white face paint or eyeliner to create a skeleton mouth and darkened eye sockets. If painting isn’t your thing, you can cut bone shapes from white paper or felt and stick them on instead.

Animal: Pick one animal and build the whole look around its colour. Wear a monotone outfit, then make ears from cardboard or felt and attach them to a headband. Use eyeliner or face paint to add a nose, whiskers, or markings. Leopards, cats, and cheetahs are usually the easiest.

Pirate: Start with a loose white linen shirt, then add a chunky belt over a red scarf, dark trousers, and boots. Tie a headscarf around your head, add an eye patch if you can find one, and draw on a small scar or stubble. Carry a cardboard sword, but maybe leave the actual looting at home. Make sure your outfit looks purposefully undone. If you want a sexier feel, keep the shirt unbuttoned.

Cowboy: If you have a waist-length tan coat, a chunky belt, jeans and boots, you’re basically there. Add a checked shirt underneath and a cowboy hat if you can source one, though a bandana works just as well.

Remember whatever you choose, commit to the bit, and if you see three witches claiming they’re from another time run away.

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