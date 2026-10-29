‘It was scary for me’: Michaella on how she really felt at Love Is Blind meet-up with Rob’s friends

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In the latest episodes of Love Is Blind, the engagement between Michaella and Rob has ended. And to be honest, it was probably for the best given all the red flags he has now shown.

I’ve never seen someone go from being so universally backed to having such a dramatic downfall as Rob did. Just days before their wedding was meant to take place, Michaella and Rob went for a catch-up with his friends, so they could meet her.

But, it spiralled into chaos. One of Rob’s friends appeared to be so drunk the bar stopped serving him, and Rob then got visibly angry at the whole situation, and caused a scene with the producers. He demanded everyone’s mics were taken off, and said he was done with filming. That’s without mentioning some pretty uncomfortable comments Rob’s friends made towards Michaella, that he said nothing about.

Straight after, they headed to a mixer with the other cast members. Rob had a blow-up again. He kicked off, made Sarah cry, and when he saw Michaella was upset too, told the other boys he “loved it”.

Ahead of this happening, their relationship was good. “I really felt like I could understand his heart,” Michaella told Tudum. “He really felt like someone that would be a good companion to me.” But, that bar trip, and the following mixer with the other cast members, was the turning point. She said: “Him behaving that way just felt like such a betrayal to me.”

‘It was scary for me’

In the same interview, Michaella has revealed how she really felt in that moment, and how it became the point of no return. There, she realised their marriage wouldn’t work.

She described it as a “vibe shift” in Rob, when she saw him with his friends. “I was just taken off guard, and I did expect him to protect me in those moments when his friends were a little objectifying,” she said.

“It was very important to him that I got along with his friends, and it was important to me. I have a twin brother, and I worked for my uncle’s plumbing company, so I can hang, but it was disrespectful on his part to not shut down some of the conversations.”

Rob’s argument back was that he didn’t feel as though Michaella needed help. “She naturally fit in. Everyone loved her. I mean, my friend group protects people that I love, so it’s one of those deals, like ‘Welcome to the family’,” he said.

Beyond what his friends had to say, Michaella said she was most bothered by Rob’s words to and about her at dinner. “His cheers was just really f*cked up, for lack of better terms,” she said. “While he’s doing it, I’m sitting there thinking to myself, ‘What are you doing? You just met my parents. I have shown you the most I’ve ever shown anybody about myself and been so patient and kind. How could you be saying these things in front of your friends and on camera?’”

In an interview with Vulture, Michaella broke down her feelings further. She said: “I was acting to protect not only myself but also Rob, because we were on-camera as a couple. Rob was my number one priority. He asked me to go to this dinner, and the expectation was to fit in with the boys. I knew I could do it, but reflecting upon it, I wish I stuck up for myself and shut down the conversations.

“I never thought that Rob wouldn’t be the one to do that. Then when he turned on me, I was just looking at him like, ‘You really want to bring this conversation to the cameras?’ You can see me look at him dead in the face, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing it.’ Honestly, it was scary for me. I didn’t really know how to react other than to be really honest. I also didn’t want Rob to look bad. But he made himself look bad, and I’m just there like, ‘What are we doing here? Why are you doing this?'”

Rob argued he was getting “frustrated” by the cameras, and said he would “never” be aggressive towards a woman.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.