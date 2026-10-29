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The Celebrity Traitors’ heights, as James Blunt looks demure and dainty next to Michael Sheen

Why did I think Maya Jama was basically an Amazon warrior?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

People have noticed that certain Celebrity Traitors cast members (James Blunt) look dainty alongside the towering heights of some of the other stars. 

I can’t unsee it now. In last week’s episode, when the Traitors cast had to blow up pumpkins, James Blunt looked so small next to the likes of Michael Sheen and James Acaster.

It was only upon googling that I realised he’s not even that short, so here are the heights of The Celebrity Traitors cast, ranked. 

Myha’la is the shortest cast member 

Credit: BBC

Banished Faithful Myha’la is only five foot one! The more you know. 

Bella Ramsey is not the shortest Celebrity Traitors cast member 

Though they were sadly eliminated early in the competition, no doubt because they were a real threat to the Traitors, people immediately clocked their height. One person on Twitter described them as “not two apples high.”

In reality, Bella Ramsey stands at five feet tall, and half an inch. 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is shorter than I thought 

You’ll quickly realise by reading this that I’m really not very good at judging the heights of people. Leigh-Anne Pinnock is five foot three, when I thought she was taller. 

It’s probs because we’re used to seeing her in big heels. 

Julie Hesmondhalgh’s height is marginally more 

Just slightly taller than Leigh-Anne, Corrie’s Julie Hesmondhalgh is nearly five foot four. 

I’m surprised by Maya Jama’s height 

Credit: BBC

I don’t know why, but I always thought of Maya Jama as a goddess towering over other people. Maybe it’s the confidence, maybe it’s the glam, I don’t know. 

She’s only five foot and seven-and-a-half inches. 

Joanne McNally is a tiny woman with big energy 

Again, I see Joanne McNally as quite a tall woman on account of her personality. She’s vibrant, energetic, and a bit manic, but only stands at five foot eight. 

Rob Beckett’s height makes sense 

Rob Beckett looks tiny when he’s stood next to his bestie, Romesh, but Romesh does dwarf most people. Rob’s height is reportedly five feet and eight inches. 

James Blunt’s height isn’t as shocking as I thought

Credit: BBC

Though he is dainty in comparison, standing at five foot eight, the camera angles on Traitors make James Blunt look like a “smol gorl”, as one person on TikTok put it. 

Ross Kemp’s height is exactly what I thought 

Ross Kemp has that hard-man persona we’re all aware of, and thankfully, he’s not a short king who has got an inflated ego. Ross Kemp’s height is five foot 10. 

Michael Sheen looks a lot taller than he is 

Though Michael Sheen is by no means short, standing next to James Blunt makes him look like a glorified giant. He’s five foot 10. 

What is Sharon Rooney’s height? 

Actress Sharon Rooney is 5 feet 11 inches, according to her IMDb page. So basically, she should have bodied James Blunt when he got snippy at the roundtable. 

Sebastian Croft’s hair definitely increases his height 

Credit: BBC

Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft stands at 5 feet 11 inches, according to his modelling profile. 

Romesh Ranganathan is tall, but I thought he was taller 

Romesh Ranganathan is apparently between five foot 11 and six foot. That’s by no means short, but I just get the gentle giant vibe. Maybe it’s the way he dotes on Rob. 

What’s King Kenny’s height? 

King Kenny spent many years in the boxing ring, so there’s tons of information about his various measurements. He’s six feet exactly, apparently. 

Jerry Hall is a supermodel; of course, she’s tall 

Jerry Hall has dominated countless runways and magazine covers, and as we know, the world of modelling is full of gorgeously tall women. She’s six feet tall. 

Hannah Fry’s height is mostly brain space 

Credit: BBC

On The Traitors, Hannah Fry didn’t seem to tower over anyone, and yet she’s exactly six feet tall. I reckon a solid 30 per cent of that is her brain. 

Miranda Hart’s height has been a joke for years 

Many of us loved Miranda in her self-titled show, and gags about her height were a staple of it. She’s slightly taller than Hannah and Jerry at six foot one. 

TikTok will love James Acaster’s height 

Not to make TikTok’s infatuation with James Acaster any worse, but he’s six foot one! The fanfictions really do write themselves. 

Richard E. Grant is pretty damn tall 

Maybe it didn’t come across on account of him being on TV for two episodes, but Richard E. Grant is actually pretty tall at six foot two. 

Joe Lycett ties for the tallest Celebrity Traitors cast member 

Credit: BBC

Banished Faithful Joe Lycett ties with Richard for the tallest Celebrity Traitors cast member. He is also six foot two. RIP. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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