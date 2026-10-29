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love is blind us season 11 blake carver

Yachts? Wall Street? Distilleries? Blake Carver lived a thousand lives before Love Is Blind

He moved from Boston years ago

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

We all know Blake from Love Is Blind likes boats. That’s, like, the only thing we learn about him on the show. But Blake has had a very random career trajectory. He started a carbon positive bar in San Diego?! Here’s a deep dive into Blake’s bizarre job history leading up to Love Is Blind season 11.

Woah, Blake was once a Wall Street banker?!

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

Blake from Love Is Blind is an ex-finance bro. Woah, who’d have thought? After a few internships, Blake landed his first grown-up job at Capital Hedge. You can get the gist from the name. Blake began there as an investor research analyst in 2011.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

From spring 2013 to summer 2016, Blake was an associate at Meridian Capital. He assisted investors with buying up and developing commercial real estate.

He opened a carbon positive bar?!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

One assumes Blake had some form of quarter life crisis in 2016. He  quit his banker job, moved to California, and opened a “carbon positive distillery” that turned leftover baked goods into vodka. I am not making this up.

Blake was one of three partners of Misadventure & Co in San Diego. In a video from 2017, a mullet-less Blake explains how the company takes the unsold bread from supermarkets’ bakery aisles, and turns it into 40 per cent ABV vodka.

The venue now has a taster room, live music nights and a brunch menu on Sundays *jazz hands*.

Strangely enough, Erika was actually living in San Diego at the same time.

Then, the boat era began

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

While Blake lived in California, he raced sailboats as a hobby. After seven years of that, he decided to make boats his day job. Blake now works for the Sailing Collective. That’s a yacht chartering company. If you feel so inclined, you can spend tens of thousands of dollars hiring out a big boat for a holiday. Blake may be the captain sailing it for you. According to his profile on the website, he’s been in charge of trips around the Caribbean, Croatia, Greece and Italy.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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