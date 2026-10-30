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What happened when filming was stopped during James Acaster’s Celebrity Traitors breakdown

Lots was cut from the episode

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

We saw a first in Celebrity Traitors history last night as James Acaster had a complete breakdown and told everyone he was a Traitor at the roundtable, but lots was edited out from the episode, and filming was brought to a halt.

Michael Sheen was completely spot on with his perfume theory and cracked down on the Traitor in unbelievable scenes. But instead of defending himself, Acaster revealed his true identity and even admitted he had been recruited.

The comedian was left so distraught by the whole thing that filming was stopped for “quite a long time,” showbiz reporter Jack Harding revealed on TikTok, and welfare staff had to come in. Staff checked everyone over and gave them food and water, and they were banned from talking to each other during the break to protect the show. 

Credit: BBC

An insider told The Sun: “What you don’t see is the moment when James got upset as he crumbled when he could see he was about to be caught. Both the producers and the other celebrities could see how he was struggling with the pressure of keeping his true identity secret and he reached some kind of breaking point when he was confronted.

“That saw the team feel compelled to intervene, and filming was brought to a halt as they assessed the situation. They spoke to both James and the rest of the stars and didn’t allow filming to resume until they were sure everyone was in a fit state. But very little was caught on camera, and what little that was recorded did not feature in the final edit.”

It was previously revealed that James became “very anxious and panicked” during the scene, and the other celebrities asked production to stop filming. 

Credit: BBC

“The show is incredibly intense and during one particular scene at the castle, James became very anxious and panicked,” an insider told The Sun. “Some of the other celebrities on the show spoke up and said cameras should stop rolling so he could calm down, and production were in agreement as well.”

A spokesperson for The Traitors said: “The Traitors is a unique and immersive game, and we recognise that taking part can be intense at times. Our highest priority is always the safety and welfare of everyone taking part. Players are closely monitored and supported throughout by production, which includes a dedicated and experienced welfare team.”

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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