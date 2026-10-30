Selling Sunset’s Chrishell ‘blindsided’ and ‘totally devastated’ as details of G Flip split emerge

‘The person she fell in love with was no longer the same person’

30 minutes ago

More details of what happened between Chrishell and G Flip have emerged, with reports claiming the former Selling Sunset agent has been left devastated by the breakup.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by Chrishell that after four years together and three years of marriage, she and Aussie musician G Flip had called time on their relationship. It was said it had been G Flip who initiated the split, and Chrishell said in a teary Instagram video she felt she like a “failure” and didn’t “have all the information or the reasons”.

More details then emerged about what had apparently gone down between them, with reports claiming it had always been Chrishell making the effort, travelling to Australia to support G Flip with their career.

While the couple seemed stronger than ever on social media, it was claimed cracks sat in their clashing schedules and distance, no matter how much Chrishell tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

A source close to the situation has now told The Sun: “Chrishell was completely blindsided by the break-up. She genuinely believed G was the person she would spend the rest of her life with and the person she would have children with, so this has absolutely devastated her.

“She saw them as her forever person and felt this was her last chance to have the life she had always wanted, and now she’s having to come to terms with the fact that the future she imagined has suddenly disappeared. She feels completely helpless because this wasn’t what she wanted.”

The source has claimed the relationship had become increasingly difficult, with the pressures of G’s growing career and the couple embarking on an IVF journey together.

They said: “Chrishell supported G throughout their relationship and was incredibly proud of them as their career grew and they reached a much bigger international stage. She wanted them to succeed and was there for them along the way.

“But from Chrishell’s perspective, things began to change as G became more successful. The relationship started to feel different, and she struggled with the feeling that the person she had fallen in love with was no longer quite the same person.

“The IVF journey was incredibly stressful and emotionally difficult for both of them. It was something they were navigating together, but the pressure of it all inevitably took its toll on the relationship.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Brittany Long/Publishd/Shutterstock.