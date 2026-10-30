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James Acaster’s huge Traitors confession was barely addressed on Uncloaked, and it’s baffling

‘They caught me’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

James Acaster pulling off one of the most unexpected moments in Celebrity Traitors history should have been the main talking point on Uncloaked. Instead, the spin-off show seemed to gloss over the whole thing, leaving one pretty massive question unanswered.

During the penultimate episode, James made history by openly admitting he had been recruited as a Traitor at the Round Table. With suspicion closing in on him, the comedian decided to come clean, telling the stunned group: “I was made a Traitor without wanting to be.”

Via BBC

It was a genuinely unprecedented move, and one that completely changed the game. But when James appeared on The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked afterwards, you’d be forgiven for wondering whether it had even happened.

Discussing his exit with his best friend and colleague Ed Gamble, James seemed surprisingly relaxed about the whole thing. He said: “They caught me fair and square. Now we’ve got a proper final on our hands.”

Except, technically, they didn’t catch him. James told them himself. And that distinction is kind of the entire point.

Rather than properly unpacking why he’d decided to expose himself, the conversation quickly moved on, with James explaining why he was happy to leave the game behind.

“With three traitors in it? It would have been a foregone conclusion that we were going to win. Don’t get me wrong, I thought it was hilarious at one point that we were just going to walk our way to the final and win the whole thing.

“But this is much better isn’t it?”

There was actually more to James’ decision than a last-minute moment of panic, too. The 41-year-old revealed afterwards that he’d been considering the move for much longer than viewers might have realised.

Speaking about his decision, he explained: “The idea of doing that got me through the whole experience”.

And despite some viewers taking to social media to argue that he’d ruined the game, James said he felt “pretty good” about what he’d done. He was clearly more interested in having a proper contest at the end than cruising towards an almost guaranteed Traitor victory.

But there’s still a pretty important part of this story that Uncloaked didn’t really get into: Why did James feel the need to do it in the first place?

Reports from filming suggested the comedian had become overwhelmed by the experience, with production allegedly having to pause filming and fellow contestants offering him support. The incident hasn’t been officially confirmed, so it’s worth treating those claims with caution.

However, James’ own comments after leaving the castle do suggest that being a Traitor wasn’t exactly an easy ride. His revelation that planning the confession helped him get through the experience gives a different perspective on what happened at the Round Table.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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