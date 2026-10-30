It’s all Claudia’s fault! How one of her Celebrity Traitors decisions led to unbridled chaos

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People can’t seem to agree whether Celebrity Traitors season two is brilliant television or a hot mess following James Acaster’s history-making reveal. Personally, I think we’re all too shocked to think straight.

Though the ratings for The Celebrity Traitors have never been higher, even beating the World Cup in terms of viewers, season two has proved incredibly divisive. Some love it, and some hate it, and no one can seem to agree on anything other than wtaf.

That feeling was really hammered home in Thursday’s episode, when the James single-handedly sent the Traitor game plan to the tip. He shattered what many thought was going to be a clear Traitor win, and all it took was a stern look and a SINGLE question from Michael Sheen.

Already, people are playing the blame game, arguing that James wasted the opportunity, that Maya coasted on “pretty privilege”, and that the season was doomed right from Richard E. Grant’s “I’m a Traitor” admission.

But there’s one name we’re not considering in this, Reddit has argued, and I am in total agreement.

Did Claudia Winkleman destroy Celebrity Traitors season two?

People are discussing The Celebrity Traitors across the internet, but the theories on Reddit seem to have the most legs.

One person argued: “It’s fascinating how 90 per cent of the problems with this series comes down to Claudia not picking the first three. Picking Richard was a gamble that didn’t work, but what’s really caused the problems is them having no backup.

“By not having Claudia picking three people that want to be traitors we’ve had: James A forced to be a reluctant traitor otherwise murdered, Hannah semi-force recruited when she wanted to be a faithful, only Kenny finally stabilised the ship but far too late, and James still didn’t want to be there.”

Well that’s one way to make Traitors history #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/vrdoxoWfln — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 29, 2026

And the problems spiralled from there. Maya and James did little to counter suspicions around Richard, they recruited Hannah even after the heat was put on her, and spent most of the missions trying to get James to actually perform like a Traitor.

And sure, it worked for a while. James and Maya flew under the radar, but as soon as those numbers started to get whittled down, the focus fell on them. They weren’t used to arguing their case, and while you could argue that Maya stood her ground, James folded almost instantly.

“Once again, Claudia sadly drops the ball on her traitor choices,” one person said.

To think, Celebrity Traitors could have been so much different if Claudia had just done her damn job.

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Featured image credit: BBC