These are the WORST clubs in Liverpool, according to Google reviews

There are three Liverpool clubs in the rankings…

4 hours ago

Liverpool may be famous for its nightlife, but one city centre club has landed an unwanted title.

According to a new study by Mixologist Express, Mansion nightclub on Temple Street is officially the worst-rated nightclub in the UK. It ranks bottom out of 288 venues analysed across the country. The research examined more than 145,000 Google reviews ahead of Halloween.

Mansion received an overall rating of 2.32 stars out of five from 115 Google reviews. This includes 67 one-star reviews. Consequently, it placed at number one on the list of the UK’s worst-rated clubs.

Things don’t appear to be improving either. The study found that over the last 12 months, Mansion averaged just 1.42 stars, one of the lowest recent ratings recorded in the ranking.

Researchers also analysed the one-star reviews left across the UK’s 10 lowest-rated clubs. Complaints about door staff and being refused entry were the most common issue. These accounted for a quarter of all complaints identified. High drink and admission prices were the second most common.

A glance through Mansion’s reviews reveals similar frustrations, with several customers criticising the venue’s security staff and entry policies. Meanwhile, one reviewer described the club as having a “very expensive and overall bad attitude,” while others complained about being turned away despite feeling they met dress code requirements.

The ranking is particularly awkward considering Liverpool also appears near the top of the opposite list. Jaloux, another Liverpool venue, was named the third best-rated nightclub in the UK, with an average rating of 4.86 stars.

So while Halloween partygoers might want to think twice about a trip to Mansion, at least Liverpool’s nightlife hasn’t completely lost its crown.

Mansion, Fusion and Level have been contacted for comment